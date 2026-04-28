Between Wichita Falls And Abilene Is Texas' Charming City With A Record-Setting Downtown, Shops, And Lake Fun

Downtown is the heart and soul of a city, lined with businesses, services, and offices, and often where the community was founded. Typically, these areas are pedestrian-friendly, with numerous places to shop and play — as well as a signature landmark or identity that puts it on the map. But what about the largest downtown square in the U.S.? That record-setting district is located in the Lone Star State, in the charming city of Graham. Located in Young County, it's an ideal weekend retreat for those seeking a friendly, historic Texas destination.

Founded in 1872, Graham began as a frontier settlement centered around a large downtown square. With a circumference of over a mile, it was designed to give horse-drawn wagons extra clearance. This layout resulted in the city having the country's largest downtown square. While times have changed, the area still features historic sites, such as the Old Post Office Museum and Art Center and the Young County Courthouse with its Art Deco facade. Of course, every downtown has a variety of shops, and Graham is no exception. From clothing boutiques and vintage markets to bookstores and Western mercantile, you can go on a shopping spree and walk the streets with your hands full of new purchases.

Venture out of the city center, and you can have a lakeside escape. Enjoy fun activities like boating, fishing, and picnicking on the shores of Lake Graham and Lake Eddleman. The city is conveniently located between Wichita Falls and Abilene — about an hour from Wichita Falls and roughly 90 minutes from Abilene. Driving from Dallas, meanwhile, takes two hours. Lodging options include national chains such as Best Western Plus and Holiday Inn Express and Suites, as well as local stays like Middleton Hotel.