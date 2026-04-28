Between Wichita Falls And Abilene Is Texas' Charming City With A Record-Setting Downtown, Shops, And Lake Fun
Downtown is the heart and soul of a city, lined with businesses, services, and offices, and often where the community was founded. Typically, these areas are pedestrian-friendly, with numerous places to shop and play — as well as a signature landmark or identity that puts it on the map. But what about the largest downtown square in the U.S.? That record-setting district is located in the Lone Star State, in the charming city of Graham. Located in Young County, it's an ideal weekend retreat for those seeking a friendly, historic Texas destination.
Founded in 1872, Graham began as a frontier settlement centered around a large downtown square. With a circumference of over a mile, it was designed to give horse-drawn wagons extra clearance. This layout resulted in the city having the country's largest downtown square. While times have changed, the area still features historic sites, such as the Old Post Office Museum and Art Center and the Young County Courthouse with its Art Deco facade. Of course, every downtown has a variety of shops, and Graham is no exception. From clothing boutiques and vintage markets to bookstores and Western mercantile, you can go on a shopping spree and walk the streets with your hands full of new purchases.
Venture out of the city center, and you can have a lakeside escape. Enjoy fun activities like boating, fishing, and picnicking on the shores of Lake Graham and Lake Eddleman. The city is conveniently located between Wichita Falls and Abilene — about an hour from Wichita Falls and roughly 90 minutes from Abilene. Driving from Dallas, meanwhile, takes two hours. Lodging options include national chains such as Best Western Plus and Holiday Inn Express and Suites, as well as local stays like Middleton Hotel.
Head to Downtown Graham for shopping and more
Downtown Graham is large enough to fill an entire day. You can get your morning coffee, take a museum tour, have lunch, do some shopping, and have dinner without leaving the area. Start your day with a cup of joe from Middle Sister, rated 4.7 on Google. Get your coffee order with a side of breakfast bagels, or stop by later in the day to try one of its signature cocktails.
Continue your exploration with a tour of the Old Post Office Museum and Art Center, which dates to 1936. Open Tuesday to Saturday, the free museum features displays on the city's history, including vintage photos, murals, spur collections, ancient tools, and other artifacts. This attraction has rotating art exhibits, too, such as World War II paintings by Tom Lea and the "Life and Times of Charles Goodnight" by Lee Cable. While this place doesn't usually make the list of the best free museums in America for families, it offers activities like drawing in the museum's galleries.
Shopping is a must on any trip, and Graham has numerous stores downtown. Get the Western look from Welch Western Wear, which has everything from belts and hats to denim jeans and cowboy boots. The store is rated 4.5 on Google, with customers praising the helpful staff and the curated selection. From there, make your way to Back Alley Boutique for women's apparel. With a 4.3 Google rating, this spot features flowy dresses, comfy loungewear, accessories, and other items. Reviews mention it has a great atmosphere and friendly service. There are plenty of other places worth checking out, like The Vintage Market for unique finds, Pratt's Books for your next reading material, and Such Grace Boutique for more retail therapy.
Add lakeside recreation to your Graham getaway
With downtown activities crossed off your itinerary, it's time to swap the urban landscape for the rural landscape. Some of the best lakes in Texas have smooth waters, sunny shores, and slow-paced fishing, and just 10 minutes outside the city center, you can take advantage of water-based fun at Lake Graham and Lake Eddleman. The two are technically separate basins joined by a channel, but operate as a combined reservoir system. Lake Graham covers 1,900 acres of water surface with a maximum depth of 45 feet, while Lake Eddleman is the smaller of the two at 650 acres of surface area. However, you won't find an on-site marina or boat rentals.
Boating enthusiasts will be happy to know there's a total of three public boat ramps. Two are situated on the shores of Lake Graham, with an additional two-lane ramp serving Lake Eddleman. All ramps operate year-round and have no launch fees. Anglers can fish for a number of species. Lake Graham offers good conditions for catching largemouth bass, catfish, and crappie. Other species to catch include sunfish, white, and hybrid striped bass.
Set your rod along the channel or the dam by Lake Graham, and you have higher chances of catching hybrid striped bass. Meanwhile, wintertime white bass and hybrid fishing is great around the Eddleman power plant discharge. Pack a picnic with you while you're at it to enjoy a lakefront snack — those who like to rough it out in nature can also set up camp at Eddleman. If you still haven't sated your appetite for lake recreation, drive 40 minutes south to Possum Kingdom State Park — a peaceful destination for fishing, hiking, and cozy cabin stays.