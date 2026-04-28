Between NYC And Binghamton Is A Historic New York Town With A Lakeside State Park, Camping, And Fishing

New York is one of the nation's most visited states, and it is easy to see why. It's almost bursting at the seams with historic and impressive cities and towns. From the iconic, tourist-favorite New York City to the beautiful, underrated small towns, there is something for everyone in the Empire State. One of these underrated towns is Bethel, a hidden gem for history buffs and music lovers. While the town itself may not be famous, it once hosted one of the most iconic festivals in American history: the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair.

If this is a surprise to you, don't worry; it's quite common to believe that the festival took place in Woodstock, a quirky, artsy town in New York's Catskill Mountains. But it is Bethel, about 60 miles away in Sullivan county, that actually holds that honor. While the town itself has a population of about 4,300 residents, its role in music history brings plenty of visitors to an otherwise quiet town.

Bethel is a little over 100 miles northwest of New York City, and about 80 miles southeast of Binghamton. It is easily accessible from New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County about 53 miles away, and visitors can rent a car to reach the city. The city is also accessible from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, which is about 106 miles away. From here, visitors can either rent a car and drive, or take a bus from Terminal B and reach Bethel in under 4 hours.