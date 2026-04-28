Between NYC And Binghamton Is A Historic New York Town With A Lakeside State Park, Camping, And Fishing
New York is one of the nation's most visited states, and it is easy to see why. It's almost bursting at the seams with historic and impressive cities and towns. From the iconic, tourist-favorite New York City to the beautiful, underrated small towns, there is something for everyone in the Empire State. One of these underrated towns is Bethel, a hidden gem for history buffs and music lovers. While the town itself may not be famous, it once hosted one of the most iconic festivals in American history: the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair.
If this is a surprise to you, don't worry; it's quite common to believe that the festival took place in Woodstock, a quirky, artsy town in New York's Catskill Mountains. But it is Bethel, about 60 miles away in Sullivan county, that actually holds that honor. While the town itself has a population of about 4,300 residents, its role in music history brings plenty of visitors to an otherwise quiet town.
Bethel is a little over 100 miles northwest of New York City, and about 80 miles southeast of Binghamton. It is easily accessible from New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County about 53 miles away, and visitors can rent a car to reach the city. The city is also accessible from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, which is about 106 miles away. From here, visitors can either rent a car and drive, or take a bus from Terminal B and reach Bethel in under 4 hours.
The Legacy of Woodstock in Bethel
The 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Festival, according to the National Park Services, is considered "one of the most important cultural and social events of the second half of the twentieth century." The three-day festival was held on the land of dairy farmer Max Yasgur, who allowed half a million visitors to gather on almost 300 acres of farmland. Today, the land is considered a historic site and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is also now the site of the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a sprawling campus and amphitheater dedicated to the importance of music and the arts that spans roughly 1,000 acres.
To learn more about the history and importance of the famous festival, visit the award-winning Museum at Bethel Woods. According to USA Today, it's the nation's second best music museum of 2026, surpassing its ranking of fifth place from 2025. The campus also features the Pavilion Stage amphitheater, a 16,000-seat space with both covered and lawn seating options, as well as an intimate Event Gallery, an indoor space that seats up to 400 guests.
If you want to camp luxuriously on the grounds of the legendary Woodstock festival, The Campground at Bethel Woods has you covered. The grounds offer tons of space to camp across two camping locations. Guests who opt for pavilion camping are only a five-minute walk away from the amphitheater stage, and options range from pitch-your-own tent spaces to luxurious suites with private bathrooms. The historic camping options are located on the site of the original Woodstock Festival, with options for RV and car camping.
More ways to camp and the great outdoors
There are more options for camping beyond Bethel Woods that keep guests in close proximity to the grounds. Less than 3 miles away is the Yasgur Road Campground, spanning 100 acres and located on the site of Max Yasgur's former home. While there are no designated tent sites, primitive camping is allowed in the wooded area, and there are 26 full hook-up RV sites, shower and bathroom options, communal fire pits, and a drum circle. According to the Yasgur Road Campground website, the rustic space aims to recreate "the concept of peaceful, communal coexistence" that the 1969 festival encouraged.
Though the arts and history showcased at Bethel Woods may be the biggest draw to the town, Bethel is also a great getaway for nature lovers. In addition to all of the camping options, the town is also home to Lake Superior State Park, a scenic area spanning 1,400 acres that allows for year-round outdoor fun. In the warmer months, enjoy Lake Superior's beach area where visitors can swim, fish, rent, or bring a boat, or just take in the picturesque sights. The colder months bring a new set of activities to the area such as skiing, sledding, and snowshoeing.