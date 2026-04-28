Chicago's Underrated Suburb Is A Village With Beachside Parks, Fishing Spots, And Small-Town Charm

Just 38 miles northwest of Chicago is the unassuming town of Lake Zurich. Located in Lake County, a suburban enclave known for its many lakes, Lake Zurich isn't often mentioned when most discuss Chicagoland. It's certainly not as well-known as suburbs like Naperville, which was voted the best place to live in America in 2025 by Niche, or wealthy North Shore towns like Lake Forest or Wilmette. But undoubtedly, Lake Zurich boasts quiet charms of its own.

One of its natural centerpieces is a shining, spring-fed lake, which provides myriad opportunities for year-round outdoor recreation. Stands of ancient oaks and other trees dot the suburban landscape and line the shores of it's stretch of the lakefront, providing shade in hot summers and bursts of bright color in autumn. Nestled in this nature-rich environment is the village itself, home to all of the amenities of a modern suburb with a small-town feel, thanks to deeply rooted local establishments and annual events. These special qualities attract the kind of residents and visitors who appreciate amenities like shopping and restaurants, alongside the opportunity to slow down and savor the simple things in life, like chats with neighbors at the local coffee shop or lazy fishing days at lakeside parks.