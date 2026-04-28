Chicago's Underrated Suburb Is A Village With Beachside Parks, Fishing Spots, And Small-Town Charm
Just 38 miles northwest of Chicago is the unassuming town of Lake Zurich. Located in Lake County, a suburban enclave known for its many lakes, Lake Zurich isn't often mentioned when most discuss Chicagoland. It's certainly not as well-known as suburbs like Naperville, which was voted the best place to live in America in 2025 by Niche, or wealthy North Shore towns like Lake Forest or Wilmette. But undoubtedly, Lake Zurich boasts quiet charms of its own.
One of its natural centerpieces is a shining, spring-fed lake, which provides myriad opportunities for year-round outdoor recreation. Stands of ancient oaks and other trees dot the suburban landscape and line the shores of it's stretch of the lakefront, providing shade in hot summers and bursts of bright color in autumn. Nestled in this nature-rich environment is the village itself, home to all of the amenities of a modern suburb with a small-town feel, thanks to deeply rooted local establishments and annual events. These special qualities attract the kind of residents and visitors who appreciate amenities like shopping and restaurants, alongside the opportunity to slow down and savor the simple things in life, like chats with neighbors at the local coffee shop or lazy fishing days at lakeside parks.
Outdoor activities in Lake Zurich, Illinois
The 233-acre Lake Zurich is a magnet for outdoor recreation. In the warmer months, locals and visitors flock to the cool waters of the lake to swim, fish, picnic along its shorelines, and boat on its glossy surface. A popular place to rent non-motorized watercraft (canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, rowboats, and pedal boats) is Bill's Boats, Bait, and Marina on the southeast side of the lake.
Lake Zurich is regularly stocked with walleye, crappie, smallmouth bass, musky, bluegill, and fathead minnows. Anglers can cast their lines from rowboats, piers, or directly from the shoreline. According to Reddit, prime fishing spots are located along the lakefront promenade and at Breezewald Park and Paulus Park, which hosts an annual family fishing derby in summer. Fishing regulations available through the Lake Zurich Property Owners Association dictate which fish can be kept and which should be returned to the lake.
Offering more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, the town of Lake Zurich also boasts 32 different public parks. These include Paulus Park and Breezewald Park, mentioned above. Besides their designated fishing areas, both parks have picnic areas, playgrounds, sports fields, and sandy swimming beaches. Paid passes are required to access both beaches, with discounted rates for residents. In addition, Paulus Park has a sprayground, walking trails, and plenty of spots for sledding and ice skating in winter, while Breezewald Park boasts a Sunset Pavilion. Open during the warmer months, the pavilion serves drinks and light meals on its sunset-facing patio.
Elements that make Lake Zurich, Illinois, feel homey
In keeping with the laid-back spirit of its quiet lake, the town of Lake Zurich has a low-key vibe that feels more like a small town than a hectic suburb. Local establishments like the Koffee Kup Diner, which has been in business for over 40 years, bring neighbors together with their welcoming environments, tasty eats, and steaming cups of coffee. One Google reviewer described the Koffee Kup as a "Great local breakfast spot in Lake Zurich. If you're at all interested in the town or getting to know the community, come here. In an age of corporate chains and generic experiences, this place still has an 'authentic' feel about it."
In addition, the local community convenes around long-standing events happening throughout the year, like the Memorial Day Parade, a Fourth of July fireworks show, and September's Rock the Block. Another highly anticipated event is the Lion's Club Alpine Fest, held every year in July. Having lived in Lake Zurich as a child, I always smile when I remember this annual festival. Soaring high above town on the brightly lit Ferris wheel and being squished by friends on the spinning Scrambler ride, I discovered what would become a lifelong love of amusement parks at Alpine Fest. Later in my life, that love led me to my first job selling popcorn and cotton candy at a famous theme park less than 20 miles down the road, Six Flags Great America, otherwise known as the "Thrill Capital of the Midwest."