East Vs West: Which Coast Has The Best Florida Beaches?

Did you know that anywhere in Florida, you are almost never more than 60 miles from a beach? That alone goes a long way to explain the state's popularity as a vacation destination and retirement mecca. Florida has 1,350 miles of coastline, the most in the continental United States (second only to Alaska nationwide). It's also unique in being the only state in the contiguous US with both an east coast and a west coast (the west in this instance being the Gulf Coast, not the Pacific Ocean). But which coast boasts the best beaches, East or West? That debate is practically as old as the Sunshine State itself, and the short answer is... it's complicated.

The long answer is that it very much depends on your idea of the perfect beach day. Is yours spent surfing, or chasing wind and waves on a kiteboard? Then you will definitely be voting for the East Coast. Would you prefer a quiet day of lounging, your feet dug into warm, white sugar sand, with the occasional float in tranquil blue water? Then you're firmly in camp West Coast.

Sunrise worshipers will love bundling up on the Atlantic coast's rougher, wilder shore, watching the sun slowly bathe the sea in shades of pink and gold. Sunset-lovers, on the other hand, can't get enough of the Gulf's dramatic evening skies. If you're having trouble deciding between the two, then a sunrise-to-sunset road trip between Cocoa Beach to the east and Clearwater Beach to the west is a great way to have your cake and eat it too.