Between Palm Springs And Joshua Tree Is California's Nature Preserve With Trails, Lovely Birds, And Mountain Views
California is the nation's third-largest state at over 100 million acres, nearly half of which is owned by a federal agency and protected by preservation or conservation efforts. Its ecosystem is so diverse that it's known as one of the world's 25 biological hot spots, and many of its animal and plant species thrive only within the Golden State. That makes for a lot of terrain ripe for discovery for visitors, which includes the southern portion's Big Morongo Canyon Preserve, where scenic vistas, an abundance of birds, and trails await.
You can find the 31,000-acre Big Morongo Canyon Preserve (BMCP) 23 miles from Palm Springs and 17 miles from Joshua Tree in the middle of the Mojave and Colorado Desert ranges. The highest portion of BMCP sits at an elevation of approximately 3,000 feet and is surrounded by the Little San Bernardino Mountains. The preserve contains San Bernardino County's 200-acre Big Morongo Regional Park, which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management in partnership with the nonprofit Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve. It is also home to one of the largest cottonwood and willow riparian habitats in the state, with water provided by the Morongo fault line running through the canyon.
Though donations are welcome, there is no cost to visit the preserve, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to sunset every day of the week. Visitors who come to this conservation mecca in the Southern California desert will get a chance to view a variety of delightful birds and other species, engage in hiking and nature walks, and marvel at the mountain views.
Viewing birds and more at Big Morongo Canyon Preserve
Near the entrance and parking lot, the Zeller Kiosk Information Center is an ideal first stop, with displays of relevant animal species, trail maps, and information. It is operated by volunteers during some hours. You'll also want to venture to the Nature Center, which serves as the primary hub for educational programs, located along the main Marsh trail boardwalk. The full calendar of programs is available online and features family-friendly, hands-on Science Sundays demonstrations.
One primary BMCP activity is catching a glimpse of some of the 240+ avian species that reside within its confines. It has grown into a popular eBird hotspot, which is a public space where bird enthusiasts can share information from the same location about the feathered friends they observe. A viewing area outside the Nature Center includes a picnic table and covered seating. Among its other features are a bird water fountain and feeding stations, including for hummingbirds, and portable toilets. On the preserve's website is a bird list, including a coding system and guide to sighting rates, and the typical season in which each bird is present. Among the educational programs are guided bird walks, which depart from the information kiosk, with no fees or reservations required, typically on Wednesday mornings.
In addition to birds, the preserve is home to a variety of wildlife, including reptiles, 74 species of butterflies, and mammals such as deer, big horn sheep, bobcats, coyotes, and rodents.
The "gateway to Joshua Tree," a hub for art, indie film, and museum culture, Yucca Valley, is approximately 10 miles away and serves as an ideal base for travelers to the region.
Hit a trail for some mountain vistas at Big Morongo Canyon Preserve
You can also traverse the preserve on foot via a series of six connected trails, which includes the easy Marsh Trail, an accessible boardwalk for all mobility levels that is also prime for bird watching. The moderate Desert Willow Trail runs for three-quarters of a mile along a dirt pathway, in a loop from the Marsh Trail. It links up with the Yucca Ridge Trail, which features a 282-foot climb through yucca and cactus, culminating in 360-degree lookout views of the valley and the San Gorgonio Peak of the San Bernardino mountain range. Mesquite Trail is an easy half-mile walk that meanders along a stream through a variety of trees and across a series of bridges. It also features an observation deck from which the Little San Bernardino Mountains are visible. The West Canyon Trail links with the Mesquite Trail, offering views of the canyon from its ridge, which is known for spring wildflowers and a variety of other plant specimens.
If you're up for a challenge, the Canyon Trail runs for 8.34 miles round trip. It is rated at moderate difficulty, with a laborious uphill stretch that may feature sightings of bighorn sheep. Sections of this pathway and portions of the others were closed for repairs following damage from Hurricane Hillary in 2023; however, they have reopened as of 2026. Be sure to stay apprised of the latest from the kiosk, grab a map, carry sufficient water, and avoid excessive hot temperatures while hiking.
Because nearby Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best national parks for a stunning escape into nature, you might consider trekking to one of the five best trails in the park, according to hikers, if you're looking for some more trail options.