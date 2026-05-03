Between Palm Springs And Joshua Tree Is California's Nature Preserve With Trails, Lovely Birds, And Mountain Views

California is the nation's third-largest state at over 100 million acres, nearly half of which is owned by a federal agency and protected by preservation or conservation efforts. Its ecosystem is so diverse that it's known as one of the world's 25 biological hot spots, and many of its animal and plant species thrive only within the Golden State. That makes for a lot of terrain ripe for discovery for visitors, which includes the southern portion's Big Morongo Canyon Preserve, where scenic vistas, an abundance of birds, and trails await.

You can find the 31,000-acre Big Morongo Canyon Preserve (BMCP) 23 miles from Palm Springs and 17 miles from Joshua Tree in the middle of the Mojave and Colorado Desert ranges. The highest portion of BMCP sits at an elevation of approximately 3,000 feet and is surrounded by the Little San Bernardino Mountains. The preserve contains San Bernardino County's 200-acre Big Morongo Regional Park, which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management in partnership with the nonprofit Friends of Big Morongo Canyon Preserve. It is also home to one of the largest cottonwood and willow riparian habitats in the state, with water provided by the Morongo fault line running through the canyon.

Though donations are welcome, there is no cost to visit the preserve, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to sunset every day of the week. Visitors who come to this conservation mecca in the Southern California desert will get a chance to view a variety of delightful birds and other species, engage in hiking and nature walks, and marvel at the mountain views.