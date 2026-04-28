Texas' Once-Thriving Sawmill Now Sits As An Abandoned Beauty In A Breathtaking National Forest

The most prominent scenes that come to mind when you think of Texas landscapes might be cattle ranches or dusty plains, not dense pine forest. However, East Texas is an exception. It's here that you'll find the Angelina National Forest, one of four national forests that make up the region of Texas known as the Pineywoods. In fact, Texas used to have a lot more forest, but it was significantly depleted during the lumbering boom from the 1880s to the 1930s. Sawmills popped up all around the Pineywoods, which led to towns being built for the people who owned and operated them. In the Angelina National Forest, one of those sawmills, long abandoned, has been preserved as the Aldridge Sawmill Historic Site. You can still see its early 20th century remains and get a glimpse into the operations that relied on the surrounding forest for its existence.

The Aldridge Sawmill was a juggernaut in its prime, and it produced up to 125,000 board feet of lumber in a day. The sawmill became active in 1905 but had a short lifespan, meeting its fate because (no surprise) it ran out of forest after exhausting its vicinity. What's left of the mill today is its concrete shell, with imposing, overgrown walls covered in graffiti. You can also see some of the ruins and foundations of buildings that encircled the mill, like a power plant and kiln, plus some traces of a former railroad. There was once a small town made up of the mill's workers and their families, but nothing significant remains of those dwellings.