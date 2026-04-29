America's Largest Floating Restaurant Is A Unique Arizona Experience Pairing Delicious Food With Lake Views

Page, Arizona, boasts an abundance of restaurants but only one of them is a gigantic buoyant culinary oasis. The Antelope Point Restaurant — one of the world's largest floating restaurants — also goes by the name Jádí'Tooh, which means "antelope" in the local Navajo language. Through the building's large interior windows and from its water-facing patio, guests can gaze out at the water and the desert scenery while dining. The red cliffs on opposite sides of Lake Powell come close together near the marina here, creating a canyon-like effect with superb red rock views.

Running along the Arizona—Utah border, enormous Lake Powell is one of America's prettiest lakes, offering endless opportunities for outdoor recreation. From boating and kayaking on its glossy surface and jumping off colorful rocks into its cool depths to hiking in its many side canyons, visitors don't run out of things to do around here. All that fun can sure work up an appetite — enter Jádí'Tooh. The restaurant's unique position on the lake means that boaters won't even have to leave the water to have a memorable dining experience.

Jádí'Tooh serves lunch and dinner from Tuesday through Saturday in both indoor and outdoor seating areas. Inside the building, the aptly named Sandbar Lounge serves a variety of handcrafted cocktails plus snacks and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including 16 beers on tap. To reach the floating eatery, however, guests need to put forth a little effort. They can choose to arrive by boat and park in one of the courtesy slips or walk down a long ramp from the lake's edge. Staff use courtesy carts to transport guests up and down the ramp if they need a little extra assistance.