The Scenic Arizona City That's An Under-The-Radar Gateway To Antelope Canyon And Lake Powell

Lists of the best places to visit in Arizona are typically topped by natural wonders like the Grand Canyon or Monument Valley, but you rarely see Page on travel bucket lists. This under-the-radar city is often overlooked in favor of more popular locations like outdoorsy Sedona, quirky Bisbee, or retro Seligman, but its superpower is its proximity to two of Arizona's best loved attractions: Antelope Canyon and Lake Powell.

Page sits snug against the northern Arizona border, so you can practically wave to Utahns. To fly there, you can head to Flagstaff Pulliam Airport which is roughly 134 miles away (a 2-hour 10-minute drive), or Page Municipal Airport, which is conveniently beside the city. Although small, it boasts several direct commercial flights with Contour Airlines from locations like Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Phoenix, as well as private charters. By road, you can reach Page on US Route 89 from Flagstaff, or SR 98 from the Navajo Nation, otherwise known as the Naat'tsis'aan Scenic Byway.

This 17-square-mile city acts as a gateway to Antelope Canyon, just 6.4 miles southeast, and Lake Powell, 3 miles northwest. It's also a great place to base yourself if you plan to visit Arizona's most photographed destination, Horseshoe Bend, located 4.4 miles southwest. When all roads lead to a different world-renowned landmark, you know you've found someplace special.