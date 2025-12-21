The Scenic Arizona City That's An Under-The-Radar Gateway To Antelope Canyon And Lake Powell
Lists of the best places to visit in Arizona are typically topped by natural wonders like the Grand Canyon or Monument Valley, but you rarely see Page on travel bucket lists. This under-the-radar city is often overlooked in favor of more popular locations like outdoorsy Sedona, quirky Bisbee, or retro Seligman, but its superpower is its proximity to two of Arizona's best loved attractions: Antelope Canyon and Lake Powell.
Page sits snug against the northern Arizona border, so you can practically wave to Utahns. To fly there, you can head to Flagstaff Pulliam Airport which is roughly 134 miles away (a 2-hour 10-minute drive), or Page Municipal Airport, which is conveniently beside the city. Although small, it boasts several direct commercial flights with Contour Airlines from locations like Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Phoenix, as well as private charters. By road, you can reach Page on US Route 89 from Flagstaff, or SR 98 from the Navajo Nation, otherwise known as the Naat'tsis'aan Scenic Byway.
This 17-square-mile city acts as a gateway to Antelope Canyon, just 6.4 miles southeast, and Lake Powell, 3 miles northwest. It's also a great place to base yourself if you plan to visit Arizona's most photographed destination, Horseshoe Bend, located 4.4 miles southwest. When all roads lead to a different world-renowned landmark, you know you've found someplace special.
Explore the underrated city of Page
Page is worth visiting even if you don't want to climb into canyons or swim in lakes. What began as a camp for construction workers in 1957 is now home to 7,400 residents and welcomes 3 million visitors yearly, all taking photos at the breathtaking Glen Canyon Dam Overlook, browsing for treasures at Now and Then Boutique and Thrift, or searching for the secret sandstone cave behind the Shell gas station — a much more affordable and less crowded option than Antelope Canyon.
No trip to Page would be complete without a dip in the cooling waters of Lake Powell, one of the prettiest lakes in America. This 186-mile long reservoir has almost 2,000 miles of shoreline, boat tours, wakeboarding for adrenaline seekers, or paddleboarding for easygoing types. Average July temperatures can reach 96 degrees Fahrenheit so bring light, breathable clothing and lots of sunscreen. Sunglasses, hats, and even umbrellas are always useful in the harsh Arizona rays.
When you feel suitably sun-soaked and worn out from the day's activities, you'll find Comfort Inn & Suites, Best Western, and other recognizable hotel brands with rooms between $50 and $100 per night. Or, opt for a bigger resort or vacation rental property. If you enjoy glamping, Roam America has excellent campsites and cabins close to Horseshoe Bend, just an 11 minute drive from Lake Powell, with RV spots starting from $77 per night, and cabins starting from $99 per night. Their well-kept bathrooms, clubhouse, and pool make this a comfortable place to rest up before another day of exploring.
Stay next door to Antelope Canyon
Antelope Canyon is Tripadvisor's top-rated Arizona excursion, and the star of the region; a curvy, vibrant orange canyon famous for its smooth sandstone walls and striking sunbeams. You might recognize it as one of the Windows desktop wallpapers, but there's nothing like seeing the real thing.
Located within the Navajo Nation, so you'll need a permit and a tour guide to help you navigate the many slot canyons. Tours sell out weeks before, so book in advance, or beat the crowds at Canyon X for a more personal encounter. One visitor to Antelope Canyon said it felt like, "... walking through a natural cathedral," and everyone is encouraged to treat it as such. Logan Tsinigine from Taadidiin Tours, told Arizona Highways, "When we speak about the canyon in our tradition, it's a very sacred place ... In modern society, if you look at a church or a temple, they're big and they're grand. When we look at historical sites or geographical sites, that's what we consider as our holy places."
As the sun sets on an adventurous day, head to Red Heritage. This Navajo-owned venue is open March 5th to October 30th and offers lunch at 12 p.m. followed by the show at 1 p.m., or dinner at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. It's a fascinating must-watch for anyone interested in Diné Bikéyah history and culture. Tuck into a delicious meal of authentic dishes like Navajo Tacos with homemade frybread, and watch a unique show featuring powwow dancing, live music, and storytelling combined to create a mesmerizing and memorable event. One visitor on Google said, "... Everything was very educational; they explained the meaning behind each dance and its significance ... Don't miss this experience when you're in Page!"