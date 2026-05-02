Michigan's Overlooked State Park On Lake Huron Is A Scenic Getaway For Beach Fun And Camping

Bordering four of the five North American Great Lakes, Michigan has no shortage of amazing lakeside beaches that simulate the most scenic seashores in America's coastlines. The more remote Upper Peninsula has the state's best reputation for pristine Great Lake getaways in a charming, out-of-the-way setting, but Michigan's Lower Peninsula (AKA "the Mitten") is quite rich in lovely Great Lake beaches as well. Harrisville State Park, for example, is a cozy spot on Michigan's extensive Great Lakes shoreline that matches any Upper Peninsula park when it comes to scenery. Though not as big or touristy as other Michigan parks, Harrisville encapsulates much of what makes Michigan's Great Lakes coastline so magical — including its proximity to serene small towns.

Harrisville State Park is located along the shores of Lake Huron on the Lower Peninsula's eastern coastline. Being more than three hours north of Detroit, Harrisville State Park is appropriately removed from Michigan's major urban areas and suburban sprawl. The park's beach, though smaller than others in the state, takes advantage of Harrisville's status as an overlooked gem and fosters a peaceful, uncrowded atmosphere amid beautiful Lake Huron views. With the lakeside town of Harrisville right next door, this state park is a great gateway to some of the Lower Peninsula's top small-town experiences. At the same time, Harrisville State Park's developed campground has some of Michigan's most underrated camping opportunities along the shores of the Great Lakes.