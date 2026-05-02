Michigan's Overlooked State Park On Lake Huron Is A Scenic Getaway For Beach Fun And Camping
Bordering four of the five North American Great Lakes, Michigan has no shortage of amazing lakeside beaches that simulate the most scenic seashores in America's coastlines. The more remote Upper Peninsula has the state's best reputation for pristine Great Lake getaways in a charming, out-of-the-way setting, but Michigan's Lower Peninsula (AKA "the Mitten") is quite rich in lovely Great Lake beaches as well. Harrisville State Park, for example, is a cozy spot on Michigan's extensive Great Lakes shoreline that matches any Upper Peninsula park when it comes to scenery. Though not as big or touristy as other Michigan parks, Harrisville encapsulates much of what makes Michigan's Great Lakes coastline so magical — including its proximity to serene small towns.
Harrisville State Park is located along the shores of Lake Huron on the Lower Peninsula's eastern coastline. Being more than three hours north of Detroit, Harrisville State Park is appropriately removed from Michigan's major urban areas and suburban sprawl. The park's beach, though smaller than others in the state, takes advantage of Harrisville's status as an overlooked gem and fosters a peaceful, uncrowded atmosphere amid beautiful Lake Huron views. With the lakeside town of Harrisville right next door, this state park is a great gateway to some of the Lower Peninsula's top small-town experiences. At the same time, Harrisville State Park's developed campground has some of Michigan's most underrated camping opportunities along the shores of the Great Lakes.
The secret Lake Huron getaway of Michigan's Mitten
Lake Huron may be the second-shallowest of North America's five Great Lakes, but it is still an impressive inland sea with photogenic shores and fun activities on the water. Forming much of the eastern side of the Lower Peninsula, Lake Huron serves as the backdrop to many of Michigan's abundant Great Lakes escapes. At 107 acres, Harrisville State Park protects a fairly small slice of Lake Huron's 3,827-mile coastline. However, the park makes the most of this comparatively modest size with a comprehensive blend of land, water, and beach features.
The park's coastal area includes a lakeside grove of cedar and pine trees juxtaposed against Lake Huron's deep, blue waters. Sightseers can find excellent views of Lake Huron, particularly at dawn, when the park's eastward-facing beach provides golden hour sunrise shots over the lake (if you're willing to get up early enough, that is). Birdwatchers have great opportunities for observing species of wrens, thrushes, woodpeckers, grouse, and even warblers during their annual migrations.
A portion of Harrisville State Park's shoreline is a designated swimming beach, offering top lake access in a scenic and uncrowded setting. The Harrisville State Park beach has a comfortable sandy coating, while the park's swimming area has buoys in place for swimmer safety. The park also has a small, carry-in boat launch next to the parking lot, where kayakers and canoers can embark on a fun day of paddling on Lake Huron. Just a short walk from the beach is Michigan's artsy lakeside getaway town of Harrisville, which serves as a gateway to other Lake Huron attractions like the historic Sturgeon Point Lighthouse.
Enjoy Great Lake scenery during the day and night
Harrisville State Park's modern, developed campground combines convenient amenities with a pristine lakeside setting. The United States has plenty of highly reviewed lakeside camping destinations, of course, but hidden gem parks like Harrisville can be a wonderful escape from the crowds one may encounter in more famous parks. Harrisville State Park's campground has 195 individual campsites, many of which come equipped with 20-, 30-, or 50-amp electric hookups. All campsites are close to restroom facilities, a sanitation station, grills, and recreational areas, with large paved roads that are perfect for RVs and trailers.
Harrisville State Park also has two four-person mini cabins equipped with electricity and a kitchenette, as well as a rustic, six-person "Sunrise" cabin that's ADA-accessible. The park's campground and cabins are mostly within 200 feet of Lake Huron. Campers are within walking proximity to the beach and have stunning Great Lake views from their campsites. At the time of writing, camping reservations run $26 to $45 per night from April to October, while the cabins are available year-round. Though the park is small, its campground receives frequent praise from reviewers on websites like TheDyrt.com, with one visitor describing it as "gorgeous and clean" with "lots of spaces," and another loving its location "right by the water."
Overnight campers not only have access to Harrisville State Park's beautiful beach, but also its scenic trails further inland. The park's Cedar Run Nature Trail is a great way for campers to explore its lakeside forests on an easy, 1-mile loop, while getting terrific views of Lake Huron as well. Alternatively, Harrisville State Park campers can also explore the neighboring town's historic buildings and small-town scenery on the Harrisville Heritage Route Trail.