Between Chicago And Aurora Is A Charming Illinois Suburb Full Of Artsy Finds, Local Shops, And Trails
If you're looking to curate an itinerary that solely revolves around exploring the very best Illinois suburbs and all that they have to offer, your list will likely include some of the bigger names on the list like Aurora, Naperville, and Joliet — some of the most populated Chicago suburbs, per Fulton Grace Realty. One suburb you may not know too much about, however, is Oakbrook Terrace, which certainly deserves your attention. Oakbrook Terrace sits roughly halfway between Chicago and Aurora, and if you're the kind of traveler who loves engaging in the arts, shopping, and exploring trails, a day trip to this town is certainly worth it.
Oakbrook Terrace was established in 1958, and today, it is one of Chicago's smaller suburbs, with a little under 3,000 residents. Despite its small size, it is home to the Oakbrook Terrace Tower — the tallest skyscraper outside of Chicago's city limits (via Greater Oak Brook Partnership) and aptly referred to by locals as the "Willis Tower of the West." The tower houses offices, a fitness center, a hair salon, and a small café.
Originally named Utopia, Oakbrook Terrace's close 19-mile proximity to downtown Chicago and long list of nearby restaurants mean its daytime population is significantly higher than its actual residential population. Residents are frequently treated to fun-filled events, like the July Fourth parade, Pumpkins in the Park during the fall, and a kids' holiday party, among several other festive spectacles during the year. If you're visiting Oakbrook Terrace, you'll find plenty in the way of Broadway-style theater at the Drury Lane Theatre, along with local businesses to support and nearby trails to explore.
Shopping and theater in Oakbrook Terrace
Much like the lively Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, which is a family-friendly haven full of shopping, the area in and around Oakbrook Terrace has much to offer in terms of retail therapy. At Oakbrook Center, you'll find Altar'd State, a women's clothing and accessories store that is guided by the mission of partnering with various charities and non-profits that are crucial to local communities. In the store, customers can find clothing that ranges from bridal dresses and graduation sets to casual clothes and swimwear.
If you love comics, you'll be happy to learn that just a short 4-mile drive from downtown Oakbrook Terrace is Unicorn Comics and Cards. The specialty store stocks rare issues of cards, comics, and collectibles, with a team of staff members who are extremely knowledgeable. Open Wednesdays through Saturdays, the store has been reported to stock collectibles, both old and new, all of which are listed at very favorable prices. One reviewer on Google states, "Outstanding experience and unbeatable prices ... The variety of their offerings span at least a century of popular culture, from the 1920s to the 2020s, you're guaranteed to find something that fits your interests!"
Oakbrook Terrace is also widely popular as the home of the Drury Lane Theatre, located right next to Oakbrook Tower. The company has done musical performances of "Crazy For You" and "Annie," along with several dramas and other kid-friendly performances like "James and the Giant Peach." With its historic, glamorous reputation, catching a show at the Drury Lane Theatre should be a top priority if you're in the area. It is also a popular venue for hosting weddings, corporate events, and holiday celebrations, among other events.
Exploring trails in and around Oakbrook Terrace
Chicago's suburbs are truly blessed with good hiking — take, for example, Mundelein, an affordable suburb full of walkable trails. The area around Oakbrook Terrace is also home to a couple of enjoyable paths: the Oakbrook Terrace Trail and the Fullersburg and Graue Mill Loop Trail. The Oakbrook Terrace Trail is an easy 1.5-mile stroll that is well-marked and used by runners and walkers alike, but reviewers on AllTrails have complained that since the trail pretty much cuts through the city, there is constant traffic noise.
If you're looking for something a little more immersed in nature, you'll enjoy the Fullersburg and Graue Mill Loop Trail. This path is also easy with little to no elevation gain but a little longer, taking about an hour to complete. Although the trail can be a little muddy, you're rewarded with views of Salt Creek and opportunities for bird-watching. If you want longer hikes through preserved natural areas and educational opportunities, take a short 10-minute drive to the Fullersburg Woods Forest Preserve. Here, you can take guided hikes along the creek or explore informational exhibits on local wildlife.
If you're visiting Oakbrook Terrace from Chicago, the drive will take you about 30 minutes, depending on traffic — just make sure you look up these disappointing tourist traps to avoid during your visit to the Windy City. If you've spent the day hiking or shopping before catching an evening show at the Drury Lane Theatre, it'll make sense to spend the night in Oakbrook Terrace itself. There are a couple of good chain hotel options for you to choose from, like the Comfort Suites Hotel and Courtyard by Marriott. Both hotels offer similar experiences in terms of amenities and services, but Comfort Suites is better for budget travelers.