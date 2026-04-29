Between Chicago And Aurora Is A Charming Illinois Suburb Full Of Artsy Finds, Local Shops, And Trails

If you're looking to curate an itinerary that solely revolves around exploring the very best Illinois suburbs and all that they have to offer, your list will likely include some of the bigger names on the list like Aurora, Naperville, and Joliet — some of the most populated Chicago suburbs, per Fulton Grace Realty. One suburb you may not know too much about, however, is Oakbrook Terrace, which certainly deserves your attention. Oakbrook Terrace sits roughly halfway between Chicago and Aurora, and if you're the kind of traveler who loves engaging in the arts, shopping, and exploring trails, a day trip to this town is certainly worth it.

Oakbrook Terrace was established in 1958, and today, it is one of Chicago's smaller suburbs, with a little under 3,000 residents. Despite its small size, it is home to the Oakbrook Terrace Tower — the tallest skyscraper outside of Chicago's city limits (via Greater Oak Brook Partnership) and aptly referred to by locals as the "Willis Tower of the West." The tower houses offices, a fitness center, a hair salon, and a small café.

Originally named Utopia, Oakbrook Terrace's close 19-mile proximity to downtown Chicago and long list of nearby restaurants mean its daytime population is significantly higher than its actual residential population. Residents are frequently treated to fun-filled events, like the July Fourth parade, Pumpkins in the Park during the fall, and a kids' holiday party, among several other festive spectacles during the year. If you're visiting Oakbrook Terrace, you'll find plenty in the way of Broadway-style theater at the Drury Lane Theatre, along with local businesses to support and nearby trails to explore.