Universal Studios Hollywood's First High-Speed Outdoor Roller Coaster Is Set To Open In 2026

Universal Studios Hollywood ended the Animal Actors show at the start of 2023, and the space where trained birds, pets, and animal stars once performed has been under construction ever since. Now, three years later, the construction will soon be over as the Fast and Furious Coaster is slated to open in summer 2026. In fact, per a video on Instagram from KTLA 5 News, the California park has already begun testing the ride with real people who work for Universal.

The ride is the first high-speed, outdoor roller coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood. The park is situated in the middle of a residential community, overlooking homes and a backlot, which has multiple outdoor sites where movies and television shows are filmed. Because of this, the park has taken measures to reduce the noise made by the ride. It's not stated why Universal waited this long to build an outdoor coaster of this speed, but it's possible that the technology used to reduce the noise level (including sound walls, half-pipe shields, low-rumble tracks, and a vehicle that can turn to face away from the community at points when the coaster will cause riders to scream) may not have been viable until now.

There has been a large build-up for this ride, so expect long lines when it opens. We recommend you check out our guide to avoid long lines at any theme park before you go.