Universal Studios Hollywood's First High-Speed Outdoor Roller Coaster Is Set To Open In 2026
Universal Studios Hollywood ended the Animal Actors show at the start of 2023, and the space where trained birds, pets, and animal stars once performed has been under construction ever since. Now, three years later, the construction will soon be over as the Fast and Furious Coaster is slated to open in summer 2026. In fact, per a video on Instagram from KTLA 5 News, the California park has already begun testing the ride with real people who work for Universal.
The ride is the first high-speed, outdoor roller coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood. The park is situated in the middle of a residential community, overlooking homes and a backlot, which has multiple outdoor sites where movies and television shows are filmed. Because of this, the park has taken measures to reduce the noise made by the ride. It's not stated why Universal waited this long to build an outdoor coaster of this speed, but it's possible that the technology used to reduce the noise level (including sound walls, half-pipe shields, low-rumble tracks, and a vehicle that can turn to face away from the community at points when the coaster will cause riders to scream) may not have been viable until now.
There has been a large build-up for this ride, so expect long lines when it opens. We recommend you check out our guide to avoid long lines at any theme park before you go.
What is the Fast and Furious Roller Coaster?
While Animal Actors isn't really a closed Universal attraction that thrill seekers are nostalgic for, this new coaster tugs the heartstrings of the movie franchise's fans. The ride is based on the "Fast and Furious" series, which currently has 10 movies, a spin-off film, video games, and more. In the movies, street racers get to ridiculous speeds and drive bigger and bigger vehicles — crashes, explosions, and stunts ensue. The movies take place all over the world, boasting an iconic reputation and a large fan base. The adrenaline-filled "Fast and Furious" film franchise is presented by Universal Pictures, and before the new coaster, the series was solely represented at the park by an immersive 3D experience, complete with hydraulic-motion trams and visuals of actors from the movie, including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Michelle Rodriguez.
While in the "Fast and Furious" movies, drivers may reach speeds over 200 mph, the new ride tops out at a still-impressive 72 mph. Racing, drifting, and turning on the track are iconic cars from the movie series: a Dodge Charger, a Mazda RX-7, a Nissan Skyline GT-R, and a Toyota Supra. The ride traverses the upper and lower lots of the park, and each car can spin 360 degrees to make the rider feel like they are in a high-speed car chase. Whether or not it belongs on our list of the 16 most terrifying roller coasters sought out by thrill-seekers will be determined once it opens!