10 Closed Universal Attractions Thrill Seekers Still Get Nostalgic For

Ask a room full of coaster enthusiasts about their favorite Universal ride, past or present, and you're almost guaranteed to hear Dueling Dragons among the top five. Dueling Dragons' reputation almost precedes it as a fan-favorite since its opening day in 1999, becoming the Islands of Adventure's signature thrill ride for more than a decade. What made the ride so ambitious was its concept: not just one inverted track, but two, dubbed "fire and ice" that raced through the skies of Orlando side-by-side.

The intertwined tracks twisted around each other in a carefully choreographed dance filled with near-miss elements that thrilled even seasoned adrenaline junkies. Just as the two trains were hurtling towards one another, the tracks would split into a vertical loop, appearing to split away from a near-collision at the very last second. While the tracks weren't truly half as close as they seemed, the illusion worked thanks to precise timing and daring track design, including the famous dueling corkscrews.

The ride was eventually re-themed in 2010 to fit in with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, taking the new name, Dragon Challenge to tie the attraction to the Triwizard Tournament of the books and movies. While the "dueling" element was eventually discontinued due to safety concerns, the ride itself ran until 2017, when it was permanently closed to make way for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which now ranks among the best rides and attractions in Orlando. But, for those who remember Dueling Dragons in its heyday, the experience remains unmatched. "I am very grateful that I got to ride it when it would still duel," one Redditor reflected. "The feeling that your feet will kick the other train was so trippy."