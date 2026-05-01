The Jaw-Dropping New Jersey Cathedral That Could Pass For Europe
Most of the world's famous Gothic churches are in Europe, from Germany's Kölner Dom (Cologne Cathedral) to Italy's Duomo di Milano (Milan Cathedral). But there's one in New Jersey that's just as spectacular to behold: the jaw-dropping Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.
If you weren't expecting to find one of the largest cathedrals in the United States in Newark, an affordable New Jersey hub that's best-known to many for its huge shipping port and busy international airport, you're not alone. But Newark, located about 8 miles from Manhattan, is one of the oldest cities in the country. Plans for its historic cathedral, overseen by Newark's first bishop, were underway by the mid-19th century. The cornerstone was laid in 1899, and the finished cathedral — the seat of the Archdiocese of Newark, perched on the city's highest point beside Branch Brook Park — was dedicated in 1954.
So how does the towering French Gothic-style cathedral measure up to its European counterparts? Occupying 45,000 square feet, it's similar in size to London's Westminster Abbey. Its soaring 232-foot-tall towers are higher than those of Paris' iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral, and its copper spire tops out at over 300 feet. And if you're comparing Newark's cathedral with a New York City landmark, St. Patrick's Cathedral, the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart is both longer and taller, per the church's official website.
Visit Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart
Inside, the cathedral is just as impressive. Some of the interior's most jaw-droppingly beautiful details were crafted in Europe, including stained-glass windows made in Munich and an altar constructed with Italian marble. The cathedral's bronze doors were brought in from Rome, while the bells in the west tower were produced in Padua, an ancient canal city that's considered one of Italy's oldest destinations.
It's worth noting, however, that some of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart's highlights were made in the United States. The interior's intricate woodwork and church pews were built with Appalachian oak, for example. And the cathedral's organ, with nearly 10,000 pipes, was made by an organ company in Orrville, Ohio. While not quite as expansive as the world's largest pipe organ, which is also located in New Jersey — the Boardwalk Hall Auditorium Organ, located just off the longest boardwalk in the world in Atlantic City, has more than 33,000 pipes — it's the state's largest church organ.
The cathedral is open to visitors most days of the week from 9 a.m. to 5 or 7 p.m., except on Sunday, when the doors close at 2 p.m. The church is closed to the public during weddings and funerals, and visitors should use discretion when visiting during regular Mass times on weekends. You can also join a free guided tour on the first Sunday of each month, immediately following the noon Mass. Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart is less than a 20-minute drive from Newark Liberty International Airport (or 30 minutes using public transit), one of America's busiest airports. It's even closer to Newark's main railway hub, Penn Station (about 10 minutes by car or 20 minutes on public transit).