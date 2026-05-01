Between Sacramento And Redding Is A California City With A Charming Downtown, Museum, And Wildlife Refuge
The inland core of Northern California's Central Valley is a region ripe with travel destinations along the Golden State's main corridor. While many travelers default to larger cities for trip planning, small towns should not be overlooked, as they offer the character, history, and agricultural roots the valley is known for. The Sacramento Valley makes up the northern edge of the Central Valley, and it's here you'll find the small town of Willows, with a delightful downtown, a historical museum, and a wildlife refuge.
Willows, with a population of about 6,000 residents, is located 77 miles south of Redding and 85 miles north of Sacramento along Interstate 5 in Glenn County. In the 1800s, cattle ranchers traveling between the two cities stopped in the shade of willow trees to rest, giving the town its name. It would later grow into an agricultural hub, and, eventually, a railroad stop, and was rebuilt twice following fires in the 1880s. Another notable site is the Willows-Glenn County Airport, which served as the training site for pilots — specifically the Doolittle Raiders — during World War II and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Redding Regional Airport is the closest airport but offers limited service. Sacramento International Airport, a little over an hour away, offers the most options for those arriving by air. Amtrak also services nearby Chico (30 miles away) if you are on a train adventure. Once you arrive in the charming small town, you'll have plenty of history, culture, and nature to explore while retreating from the rigors of busy city or suburban life.
Discovering the museum and quaint downtown of Willows, CA
The character of Willows' downtown is described on the city's website as "where history meets hospitality," anchored by the 1894 Glenn County Courthouse and other historic buildings. You can stroll past a mix of commercial and residential buildings to see varying styles of architecture on display and browse locally owned shops.
Stop by Treasure Time Shop, a quaint gift and collectible store on Sycamore Street with frequently rotating inventory, and the neighboring Gathering Marketplace, a spot for antiques, highly rated on Google for a nice owner and an extensive selection. CB Kitchen, or Carte Blanche, is the top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor, with reviewers citing a welcoming atmosphere, affordable prices, delicious offerings, and stellar service as reasons to visit for breakfast or lunch.
Your downtown experience should also include a visit to the Willows Museum. Housed in a restored 1911 Carnegie Library building, the museum reopened in 2025 after renovations. Exhibits cover agriculture, pioneer life, and other town legacies, and the property includes an adjacent garden. One drawback is that it has limited public visiting hours, so you'll want to check ahead of time prior to trip planning. According to Tripadvisor, it is one of the top three attractions in Willows, with an overall rating of 4.7. One reviewer called it a hidden treasure, saying, "This rural town museum demonstrates the pride a few volunteers put into their community. The exhibits are fantastic collections representing the history of Glenn County."
For more small town fun in the area, head 30 miles south of Sacramento, itself an artsy city bursting with green areas and a thriving culinary scene, to Colusa, another charming city offering scenic landscapes, great food, and lively local bars.
How to explore the wildlife refuge and other activities in Willows
About 7 miles from Willows, Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge, a 10,000-acre preserve managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Department of Interior. It's home to more than 300 bird species and other habitats. A new visitor center services the refuge, with limited hours, as of this writing, and entry fees are required.
For ideal viewing, embark on the 6-mile-long Sacramento NWR Auto Tour, which begins from the visitor center grounds year-round with a downloadable map. At the approximate halfway point, stop at the multi-level observation deck for stellar views and wildlife spotting. Guests are required to stay in their vehicles at all times, save for designated stops, with a posted speed limit of 15 mph. A shorter 3-mile-long auto tour, the Colusa NWR Auto Tour, commences from the observation deck and passes a turtle pond and heron area. There are also two short, kid- and dog-friendly trails available from the visitor center through wetland areas open year-round. A third, 6-mile network of pathways, the Logan Creek Trail, is open only from mid-February to June, accessible from a parking lot off County Road 68.
If you're feeling the need for speed, Thunderhill Raceway Park is a large motorsports complex about 8 miles from town that hosts speed events throughout the year. Check the online event schedule to see if you can be a spectator or participant in one of the track's events. You can also head about 16 miles north of Willows to experience Orland, California's "Queen Bee Capital" with lake fun and local shops.