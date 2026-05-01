Between Sacramento And Redding Is A California City With A Charming Downtown, Museum, And Wildlife Refuge

The inland core of Northern California's Central Valley is a region ripe with travel destinations along the Golden State's main corridor. While many travelers default to larger cities for trip planning, small towns should not be overlooked, as they offer the character, history, and agricultural roots the valley is known for. The Sacramento Valley makes up the northern edge of the Central Valley, and it's here you'll find the small town of Willows, with a delightful downtown, a historical museum, and a wildlife refuge.

Willows, with a population of about 6,000 residents, is located 77 miles south of Redding and 85 miles north of Sacramento along Interstate 5 in Glenn County. In the 1800s, cattle ranchers traveling between the two cities stopped in the shade of willow trees to rest, giving the town its name. It would later grow into an agricultural hub, and, eventually, a railroad stop, and was rebuilt twice following fires in the 1880s. Another notable site is the Willows-Glenn County Airport, which served as the training site for pilots — specifically the Doolittle Raiders — during World War II and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Redding Regional Airport is the closest airport but offers limited service. Sacramento International Airport, a little over an hour away, offers the most options for those arriving by air. Amtrak also services nearby Chico (30 miles away) if you are on a train adventure. Once you arrive in the charming small town, you'll have plenty of history, culture, and nature to explore while retreating from the rigors of busy city or suburban life.