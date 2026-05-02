Chicago's Charming Suburb Offers A Slice Of Tuscany With A Family-Friendly Vibe, Diverse Eats, And Local Shops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicago's surrounding area — called Chicagoland by locals — comes in various shapes and sizes. From sprawling city spaces found in Aurora to the Windy City's smallest suburb, Ford Heights, there are a lot of different places to explore in and around the nation's third-largest city. If you're looking to explore a Chicago suburb that offers family-friendly charm with an Italian vibe, a good range of food options, and plenty of local shopping, you ought to make the trip to Niles.

Located about 15 miles northwest from downtown Chicago, Niles was incorporated as a village in 1899. What was once a Native American settlement in the 1700s became occupied by German settlers in the 1830s. Today, Niles is home to a little more than 30,000 residents (via Data USA) who according to Niche, benefit from excellent public schools, a diverse range of nightlife options and outdoor activities, low crime, and a suburb considered very desirable for families.

If you're looking to share a piece of Tuscany with your family, there's the Leaning Tower of ... Niles, which serves as a replica to the original Leaning Tower of Pisa in Tuscany, Italy. Although not quite as tall as the original tower in northern Italy, the one in Niles has undergone significant renovation since the Illinois suburb signed a sister-city pact with the city of Pisa. The Leaning Tower of Niles has been incorporated in the National Register of Historic Places and the Illinois State Historic Sites list. Visitors are greeted by fountains, a pool, and bells that were brought to Niles from Italy, which chime at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. to the sound of classic tunes.