Situated Between Austin And Lubbock Is Texas' Scenic, Artificial Lake Known For Fishing

There is over 171.9 million acres of land mass across Texas, making it the second largest state in the nation. Across that land area, there are 5,607 square miles of internal bodies of water, the most among the contiguous 48 states. Many of these lakes or reservoirs are man made. Texas has more than 200 across the state, the most in the nation. One of those is Oak Creek Reservoir, in a picturesque setting popular for water recreation, including fishing.

You'll find Oak Creek Reservoir, four hours northwest of Austin and two hours southeast of Lubbock, in Coke County and the Conco Valley region of the Lone Star State. The reservoir has a total surface area of 2,375 acres and maximum depth of 51 feet, and was created in 1952 as part of a dam for the Colorado River. Owned and managed by the nearby town of Sweetwater, the reservoir has a capacity of nearly 40,000 acre-feet, and is the main water source for the town, as well as the towns of Blackwell, Bronte, and Robert Lee.

Oak Creek Reservoir's secluded location provides an ideal quiet getaway, and the area is surrounded by a variety of vegetation, including several species of trees. It's about six miles from the small town of Blackwell, in a rural part of the state, making for a scenic escape on the water. With a Google rating of 4.7, reviews describe the lake as laid-back, family-friendly, and a hidden gem, with serenity which makes it prime for relaxation. One reviewer says, "Beautiful lake and good fishing, fun for the whole family."