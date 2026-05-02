Situated Between Austin And Lubbock Is Texas' Scenic, Artificial Lake Known For Fishing
There is over 171.9 million acres of land mass across Texas, making it the second largest state in the nation. Across that land area, there are 5,607 square miles of internal bodies of water, the most among the contiguous 48 states. Many of these lakes or reservoirs are man made. Texas has more than 200 across the state, the most in the nation. One of those is Oak Creek Reservoir, in a picturesque setting popular for water recreation, including fishing.
You'll find Oak Creek Reservoir, four hours northwest of Austin and two hours southeast of Lubbock, in Coke County and the Conco Valley region of the Lone Star State. The reservoir has a total surface area of 2,375 acres and maximum depth of 51 feet, and was created in 1952 as part of a dam for the Colorado River. Owned and managed by the nearby town of Sweetwater, the reservoir has a capacity of nearly 40,000 acre-feet, and is the main water source for the town, as well as the towns of Blackwell, Bronte, and Robert Lee.
Oak Creek Reservoir's secluded location provides an ideal quiet getaway, and the area is surrounded by a variety of vegetation, including several species of trees. It's about six miles from the small town of Blackwell, in a rural part of the state, making for a scenic escape on the water. With a Google rating of 4.7, reviews describe the lake as laid-back, family-friendly, and a hidden gem, with serenity which makes it prime for relaxation. One reviewer says, "Beautiful lake and good fishing, fun for the whole family."
Casting a line in Oak Creek Reservoir
The primary activity for Oak Creek Reservoir is fishing, and the main species available are largemouth bass, white bass, channel and flathead catfish, and white crappie. The Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is responsible for keeping the reservoir stocked for eager anglers looking for fresh catch. Their website offers weekly fishing reports to aid in planning your adventure. You can cast a line all over the reservoir, as it has a variety of landscapes, with the upper end featuring mud flats and river channels while the primary section has vegetation, rock formations, and the dam. TPWD offers advice and projections for each species on their website. McWhorter's Live Oak Lodge bait store in Blackwell is the closest to the lake and carries supplies and groceries in addition to live bait. There are also options for RV camping on this site.
The Fishn Buddy website provides guidance for popular fishing sites, including best seasons to go, tips on how to be productive, and available species. It says this about Oak Creek Reservoir: "This varied climate supports a healthy fishery with multiple species year-round. Local anglers consider this one of the reliable producers in the Texas fishing scene."
Be sure to obtain the proper license and follow the Texas state fishing regulations before heading out on the reservoir. The Lone Star State is no stranger to fishing hotspots. If you're looking for more fishing action, you should consider also visiting one of the best Texas lakes for sunny shores, smooth waters, and slow-paced fishing. Another great one is The Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas' largest artificial lake, famous for top-tier fishing and sandy beaches.
Other activities at Oak Creek Reservoir
Oak Creek Reservoir offers other ways to play in the water and along its shores, with public facilities open year-round for boat launching. The Oak Creek Boat Ramp is on the north side of the lake, free and run by the state, and available for vessel launching when the levels are at a safe level to do so. It features one single concrete ramp with parking right off Highway 70 for convenience. On the south side near the dam is the Sportman's Lodge boat ramp, with no fee required, which is privately operated, and it offers a picnic area and RV camping.
Kayaking and paddleboarding are possible on the remote lake, but if you don't bring your own equipment, you'll have to venture to nearby towns for rentals since none exist on site. For any type of watercraft use, be sure to obtain the proper permits from the state and follow all laws and regulations. According to Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, swimming in most state bodies of water is at your own risk, with many not suitable due to conditions and the potential presence of algae and other species. Information about whether swimming is permissible in Oak Creek Reservoir wasn't readily available but not recommended given the prior warning. While exploring this part of Texas, head 48 miles away to San Angelo, with a dazzling river walk full of locally owned eateries and wild west charm.