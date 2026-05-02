Pennsylvania's Once-Thriving Oil Town Is Now Just Abandoned Paths And A Visitor Center For Tourists

When you think of oil towns and the quest for black gold, Texas likely comes to mind. After all, it's the largest producer of crude oil in the U.S. However, Pennsylvania experienced the first oil rush in the country in 1859. To learn about one oil town that burned particularly bright and then disappeared, visit Pennsylvania's Historic Pithole City.

Once Ian Frazier's United States Oil Company located oil along Pithole Creek in 1865, news spread quickly across the country. "Boarding houses, hotels, and businesses of all kinds went up overnight," writes the Drake Well Museum and Park. "Oil drillers and speculators, gamblers and business owners, and women and men looking for work made up the 15,000 people living in the area by that fall." However, the boom collapsed as quickly as it started, and by 1867, production had dropped from 3,600 barrels per day to only 1,000. Pithole City had been drained of all it was worth, a total of 3.5 million barrels. Today, all that's left are grassy paths where roads once stood, but visitors can learn about Pithole City at the visitor center or explore the area on foot.

Situated in the state's aptly named Pennsylvania Oil Region, Historic Pithole City lies just outside Titusville, the epicenter of Pennsylvania's Oil Rush where Edwin L. Drake's oil discovery fueled years of exploration. Pithole City is about a 2-hour drive from Pittsburgh.