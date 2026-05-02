Here's The Right Way To Visit Chicago's Museums If You Don't Want To Waste Time In Lines

Chicago might have been named the world's most beautiful city in 2025, but she's more than just a pretty face. Lively downtown neighborhoods like the Loop are packed with culture, from exciting architecture like the Willis Tower to Instagram-favorite public art installations like Anish Kapoor's mirrored "Cloud Gate" and a swathe of dazzling museums. It's no wonder the Windy City was in the Top 10 most visited US cities by overseas travelers according to the International Trade Administration.

There are over 60 museums in Chicago, but it's the big names that get the bigget queues. Most famous is undoubtedly The Art Institute of Chicago (thanks to its appearance in "Ferris Bueller" perhaps), which houses almost 300,000 works and is known for the particularly strong collection of Impressionist and modern art. First opened in the grandiose Beaux-Arts building in 1893, the grand stairways and iconic bronze lions make an impactful first impression, as does architect Renzo Piano's 2009 Modern Wing, full of light-laden galleries that showcase its vast collection.

Yet with great popularity comes great crowds; while you can of course buy a ticket at the door of this and other top Chicago museums, making a spur of the moment decision to roll up and pay the nice people at the ticket office can result in long queues and wait times. Do yourself, your family, and your posse a favor: If you don't want to waste time in lines, decide on a time and date to visit so you can buy your ticket in advance and bypass the queue, giving yourself a better experience in these incredible museums.