Michigan's Most Remote State Park Is A Wilderness Escape With Gorgeous Lake Views And Cozy Cabins
Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a special place, offering endless opportunities to explore nature far from large cities (or even small ones). You can do exactly that in Michigan's most remote state park, Craig Lake State Park. Spanning both Marquette and Baraga counties in the U.P., Craig Lake State Park consists of 9,700 acres of rugged wilderness with lakes, hiking trails, and wildlife. You might even see a moose.
Because Craig Lake State Park is so large, it features several different types of landscapes, including a hemlock forest, granite bluffs, and pine forests. This park is truly remote, with hike-in or paddle-in campsites. The park's website also features a note strongly recommending visitors take a vehicle with high-ground clearance and four-wheel drive to safely navigate the rough roads.
Unless you're coming from a neighboring town like Michigamme or Three Lakes, visiting Craig Lake State Park will require some time on the road. The closest airport is Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, about an 80-minute drive, but there are only a handful of flights arriving each day. The closest major airport is Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin, about a three-and-a-half-hour drive away. Visitors to the park will need a Michigan recreation passport, which costs $15 annually for Michigan-registered vehicles and $12 daily for out-of-state vehicles.
Exploring Craig Lake State Park
Craig Lake State Park is like a choose-your-own-adventure game for nature lovers, offering opportunities for hiking, boating, paddling, swimming, mountain biking, fishing, hunting, metal detecting, camping, birdwatching, and wildlife-watching. In the winter months, you can add cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing to that list. Your itinerary will depend on your own interests, the time of year, and your experience navigating remote trails and roads.
The park's namesake, Craig Lake, is 374 acres with six islands and granite bluffs along its northern edge. It has an undeveloped canoe launch for paddlers in canoes and kayaks; motorized boats are banned from this lake, though allowed at the park's Keewaydin Lake. Some people like to swim in Craig Lake on hot summer days, although the water is cold year-round. It's also a favorite spot for anglers, who can catch black crappie, largemouth bass, northern pike, yellow perch, and bluegill, among other species. One blogger writes that the water is "so clear it looks artificial. Seriously, the first time you see it, you might think someone's been adding blue dye or installing filters." If not for the woods surrounding the lake, it could join this list of Midwest beaches that could pass for the Caribbean.
On AllTrails, the park's most popular hiking route is the Craig Lake Trail, a moderately challenging loop that takes most hikers around two hours to complete, with camping locations available along the route. Hikers can experience stunning views of the water, sky, and forests; in September and October, the fall foliage is truly remarkable. (These five fall foliage finder resources can help you find the peak time to visit.) "This is my favorite trail in Michigan, hands down," writes one AllTrails reviewer. "Views of the lake from the many lookouts were all breathtaking."
Camping in Craig Lake State Park
You'll find several different camping options in Craig Lake State Park. There are 22 hike-in backcountry campsites with a hiking length of anywhere from 0.2 miles to 7 miles, depending on the site. There are also two paddle-in-only backcountry campsites. These campsites offer a rustic experience, including some with a composting toilet. You'll need a bear bag, too.
For a less primitive experience, two yurts are available for rent. These have bunk beds, a wood stove, and access to a vault toilet, but no running water or electricity. Similarly, two cozy rental cabins are available at the end of a two-mile hike. They offer wood stoves, a combination of full-size beds and bunk beds, and furniture, but no electricity. There is no running water, but there is a hand pump for potable water. "We stayed in the small cabin and loved it! The cabin was nice, clean, and came with pots, pans, saw, ax, games, and more," writes one Google reviewer. "There was a park grill outside with a picnic table and bench around the fire pit. The lake was amazing and so peaceful."
The rustic, remote state park won't appeal to all travelers, but many experienced campers and hikers adore it. "I did not see a single person while I was there," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer who gave the park a five-star rating. "If you want to get away from the crowds and be immersed in nature, then this is the place to be." Exploring Michigan's Upper Peninsula? This scenic byway has waterfalls, verdant forests, and Lake Superior views.