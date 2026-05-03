Michigan's Most Remote State Park Is A Wilderness Escape With Gorgeous Lake Views And Cozy Cabins

Craig Lake State Park is like a choose-your-own-adventure game for nature lovers, offering opportunities for hiking, boating, paddling, swimming, mountain biking, fishing, hunting, metal detecting, camping, birdwatching, and wildlife-watching. In the winter months, you can add cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing to that list. Your itinerary will depend on your own interests, the time of year, and your experience navigating remote trails and roads.

The park's namesake, Craig Lake, is 374 acres with six islands and granite bluffs along its northern edge. It has an undeveloped canoe launch for paddlers in canoes and kayaks; motorized boats are banned from this lake, though allowed at the park's Keewaydin Lake. Some people like to swim in Craig Lake on hot summer days, although the water is cold year-round. It's also a favorite spot for anglers, who can catch black crappie, largemouth bass, northern pike, yellow perch, and bluegill, among other species. One blogger writes that the water is "so clear it looks artificial. Seriously, the first time you see it, you might think someone's been adding blue dye or installing filters." If not for the woods surrounding the lake, it could join this list of Midwest beaches that could pass for the Caribbean.

On AllTrails, the park's most popular hiking route is the Craig Lake Trail, a moderately challenging loop that takes most hikers around two hours to complete, with camping locations available along the route. Hikers can experience stunning views of the water, sky, and forests; in September and October, the fall foliage is truly remarkable. (These five fall foliage finder resources can help you find the peak time to visit.) "This is my favorite trail in Michigan, hands down," writes one AllTrails reviewer. "Views of the lake from the many lookouts were all breathtaking."