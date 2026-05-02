Tennessee Has The Best New Hotel In The US In 2026

Hospitality is a massive and ever-changing business, and new hotels open every month across the U.S. In such a vast and competitive industry, exceptional hotels really have to stand out. This is why Compass by Margaritaville, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has won widespread attention. USA Today named Compass the No. 1 best new hotel in its 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.

"Compass Hotel by Margaritaville is a resort-style oasis in the Great Smoky Mountains, ideally situated for exploring the region's attractions and outdoor activities," reads the USA Today blurb. The hotel has 126 rooms and 36 suites, plus multiple pools, fire pits, and its own lazy river — not bad for a brand-new construction, which opened to the public in November 2024.

Compass is located just north of downtown Pigeon Forge, a small town of about 6,000 residents. However, this tiny corner of the Volunteer State has plenty of fans. More than 2 million visitors stay overnight in Pigeon Forge, thanks to its robust dining scene, world-class entertainment, and family-friendly diversions. If you've heard of Pigeon Forge, it's likely because of Dollywood, the amusement park named for country music legend Dolly Parton. It's also just a few miles from Sevierville, Tennessee's underrated Great Smoky Mountains tourist hub full of attractions and views.