Tennessee Has The Best New Hotel In The US In 2026
Hospitality is a massive and ever-changing business, and new hotels open every month across the U.S. In such a vast and competitive industry, exceptional hotels really have to stand out. This is why Compass by Margaritaville, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has won widespread attention. USA Today named Compass the No. 1 best new hotel in its 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.
"Compass Hotel by Margaritaville is a resort-style oasis in the Great Smoky Mountains, ideally situated for exploring the region's attractions and outdoor activities," reads the USA Today blurb. The hotel has 126 rooms and 36 suites, plus multiple pools, fire pits, and its own lazy river — not bad for a brand-new construction, which opened to the public in November 2024.
Compass is located just north of downtown Pigeon Forge, a small town of about 6,000 residents. However, this tiny corner of the Volunteer State has plenty of fans. More than 2 million visitors stay overnight in Pigeon Forge, thanks to its robust dining scene, world-class entertainment, and family-friendly diversions. If you've heard of Pigeon Forge, it's likely because of Dollywood, the amusement park named for country music legend Dolly Parton. It's also just a few miles from Sevierville, Tennessee's underrated Great Smoky Mountains tourist hub full of attractions and views.
Things to do at the Compass by Margaritaville
Compass is one of the latest creations in the Margaritaville hotel lineup, a brand that has exploded in recent years. What began as Jimmy Buffett's hit song in 1977 has evolved into a restaurant chain, a cruise line, and dozens of resorts across North America and the Caribbean. Pigeon Forge is a natural location for a Margaritaville property, with its combination of outdoor excursions (rafting, UTV rides, and access to 800 miles of hiking trails) and family thrills (go-karts, mini-golf, and the Alpine Coaster). The Compass property is colorful and family friendly with its corkscrew waterslides and hearty complimentary breakfasts.
A night at Compass isn't cheap: a standard room can cost nearly $300 per night, and suites typically go for nearly $500 (at the time of writing). At the same time, you could spend your entire vacation on the property, floating down the lazy river in an inflatable donut or taking in live music at the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. Note that Compass is a separate location from the Margaritaville Island Hotel, another resort owned by the same company that stands about a mile away.
Compass also feels remote and relaxing, which is in tune with the Jimmy Buffett attitude. The closest major city to Pigeon Forge is Knoxville, which is just under an hour away by car. Pigeon Forge is also a terrific base camp for exploring Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is America's most visited. You're also just down the road from Gatlinburg, a breathtaking mountain town and thriving Great Smokies getaway that is brimming with affordable fun.