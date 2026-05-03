This Caribbean Island With Warm Beaches And Shops Galore Is One Of The Best Budget Destinations Of 2026 So Far
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From relaxing on sugary sand and browsing locally made crafts to taking a boat ride to Klein Curaçao, one of the best day trips in the Caribbean, there's no shortage of adventure and exploration on the island of Curaçao. Home to brightly colored Dutch-style architecture, pristine beaches, unspoiled nature, and a unique cultural blend of African, Latin American, Caribbean, and Dutch influences, Curaçao is a self-governing nation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands and lies about 40 miles north of Venezuela.
The island nation was even ranked the best affordable Caribbean destination of 2026 by U.S. News & World Report. The ranking weighs votes from travelers and experts alongside metrics including culture, sights, value, and accessibility. According to Danielle Desir Corbett, the travel blogger behind The Thought Card, budget travelers can aim to spend $300 to $500 per day while visiting the region. Opting for guesthouses, cooking some meals, and taking the bus or walking can all cut down on costs, Corbett added. Meanwhile, Reddit users in r/Curacao recommend renting a car rather than relying on taxis.
From mid-December to April in Curaçao, you'll likely be greeted with peak weather conditions and an array of cultural experiences (like the island's Carnival party, Curaçao Karnaval, which falls in February or March). But since Curaçao is one of the Caribbean islands outside of the hurricane belt, there's no bad time to explore. The 9.4-rated Drift Hotels has rooms available for less than $200 a night for the majority of the year, at the time of this writing, while offering features like an outdoor pool. For travelers on a lower budget, San Marco Hotel, with an 8.4 rating on Booking.com, has rooms available for $80 most of the year, and is located right in the heart of Willemstad, with Avila Beach a mile away.
Go beach-hopping across the island of Curaçao
With nearly 40 beaches across the island and year-round average water temperatures of 81 degrees Fahrenheit, Curaçao offers numerous opportunities for swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving, or simply relaxing and enjoying the scenery. At Grote Knip — recognized as one of the Best of the Best beaches in the Caribbean by Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards in 2026 and rated one of the world's best beaches by The World's 50 Best Beaches in 2024 — find gem-toned, crystalline water, pearly white sand, and greenery framing the shoreline. While the beach is free to visit (many beaches in Curaçao are free, while others may charge a small admission fee, usually $3 to $6 per person), restroom access does cost $1, according to past beachgoers. Past visitors also recommend arriving early in order to enjoy the beach without crowds.
Continuing on your beach tour, don't miss one of Curaçao's most famous beaches, Playa Porto Mari, known not only for its bright turquoise water, sugary sand, and distinct "double" reef but also for the wild beach pigs that call the shoreline home. The entrance fee is $3 (free for children ages four and under), and you'll also find a beachfront bar and restaurant serving an array of burgers, sandwiches, and dishes like Indonesian chicken satay.
Snorkelers and divers, meanwhile, shouldn't miss Tugboat Beach — here, a tugboat wreck has transformed into a colorful reef. With the 5.0-star Google-rated Tug Divers, a one-tank guided dive is $65 (without gear), while a two-tank dive including a visit to Directors Bay is $110. The beach also houses a bar serving some drinks and snacks, along with an art gallery and daily art workshops ($15 for adults and $10 for ages 11 and under).
Discover cool shops at Curaçao's UNESCO World Heritage Site
Apart from exploring Curaçao's beaches, you'll also find plenty of shopping across the island, whether you're looking for a locally-made souvenir or fresh produce. Within Willemstad, an UNESCO World Heritage Site and Curaçao's capital city full of secluded coves and colorful homes, find places like Kurá Hulanda Village. Tucked into the colorful, 18th- and 19th-century Dutch Colonial Caribbean buildings are 10 different shops, including Art-by-Eve, which sells handcrafted, locally made goods like jewelry, dishware, and souvenirs, many for under $20. The village is also home to Museum Kurá Hulanda, dedicated to the island's cultural history, and a range of dining options serving local cuisine.
More of the island's top shopping is along the pedestrian-only Punda Willemstad. Within Punda is a Floating Market, where you can browse an array of tropical fruits, vegetables, freshly caught fish, and reasonably-priced souvenirs, according to visitors. Also in Punda, find Serena Art Shop, which sells locally-made brightly colored Chichi sculptures (the word "Chichi" translates to "big sister," and the statues depict Caribbean women and culture) starting at $28. Nearby, the Nena Sanchez Gallery features vibrant, locally-inspired art prints and gift items. Most prints, at the time of writing, start at $39.