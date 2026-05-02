Massachusetts' Quiet Lake Escape Is A Gorgeous Getaway With Beaches, Fishing, And Cozy Cabins

Between Cape Cod, the North and South Shores, and the islands (Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket), Massachusetts has more than 1,500 miles of gorgeous coastline. So, though it also has more than 500 lakes, they're often easily overlooked. But one of them, Lake Quinsigamond, has its own pretty beaches — mix in some cute cabins and quiet fishing spots, and you may have just found your next under-the-radar escape in the Bay State.

As the glaciers receded, moving gravel and sand, they created a river valley in what is now Central Massachusetts. Lake Quinsigamond, which the Nipmuc people called "the pickerel fishing place," was formed when a mighty river started flowing through it. Though the 800-acre lake had a long, roughly 5.5-mile shoreline, the rocky land around it wasn't suitable for farming when the early settlers arrived, leaving Lake Quinsigamond largely undisturbed.

It wasn't until the mid-19th century that the lake, in between Shrewsbury and Worcester, started becoming a recreation destination. First, boat crews began using Lake Quinsigamond for regattas. They were followed by a beach club, a hotel, summer homes, and an amusement park. Bridges, a narrow-gauge railroad, and trolleys were then built as more and more people visited the area. But as the city of Worcester grew — it's now the second largest in Massachusetts — and environmental issues began to arise, vacationers headed elsewhere. Yet Lake Quinsigamond, which is now considered the biggest metropolitan lake on the East Coast, is still a perfect spot to spend a day on the water.