Hidden Between Cedar Rapids And Madison Is A Striking Underground Marvel With Sparkling Crystals
Crystal caves are unique, natural underground chambers filled with massive mineral crystals, most likely limestone. This description may seem a bit incongruous with the typical Midwest scenery, but one attraction in the Hawkeye State proves it wrong. Discovered by miners while searching for lead, Crystal Lake Cave is a hidden gem you wouldn't expect to encounter on the Iowa-Illinois border. Formed around two million years ago, the cave is a maze of passages and chambers of limestone, boasting stalactites, stalagmites, and helictites. One of the reasons why this cave is extraordinary is that it grows anthodites, rare formations that look like feathery clusters. This striking marvel hasn't even reached its full potential yet — the sparkling crystals are ever-expanding, making it an active spectacle.
Crystal Lake Cave was first uncovered by miners in 1868. James Rice was looking for lead ore when he ended up in a crevice at the base of a 45-foot-deep shaft, which exposed him to the natural wonder. Back then, he was able to access it via rope descent. The remarkable cavity was then known as Rice's Cave. After Charles Linden took ownership, he renamed it after himself. The subterranean site was officially opened in 1932, with Linden's son-in-law, Bernard Markus, assuming control over the place. Later on, Markus changed it to Crystal Lake Cave after the small pool was found at the site.
You can view the stunning formations from May to September, when the cave is open for tours. Visit the underground cave by driving an hour and 15 minutes northeast of Cedar Rapids. From Madison, Wisconsin, it takes one hour and 40 minutes. You can make the drive from Rockford, Illinois, too — it will take you two hours to reach the cave.
What you'll see on a Crystal Lake Cave tour
Crystal Lake Cave wasn't always big enough for people to walk through it. At first, it was a squeeze, even on all fours. Since they wanted to open it to the public, the main cave was broadened without damaging the crystals. Now, you can go on a guided tour, which lasts 45 minutes.
Crystal Lake Cave is located on the outskirts of one of Iowa's oldest and most underrated cities, Dubuque. Upon entering the cave, look at the foot of the stairs to see the mining shaft that was made in the 19th century. You'll be entering and exiting from different points, with no stairs in between. While you're exploring the passages — through mostly a straight and flat path — you'll notice that the tunnels are approximately 6.5 feet high and almost identical in size. The cave consists of a single, extensive passage system developed along cross-jointing.
You'll spot several types of limestone formations in Crystal Lake Cave, such as stalagmites, which are mineral deposits rising from the cavern floor. In contrast, the ones hanging from the cavity top are stalactites. You'll also encounter helictites, which grow in twisted, contorted shapes that branch in any direction, as well as one of the most unique formations found in caves, anthodites. Other kinds include travertine, argonite, and calcareous spar. One notable sight is the Field of Soda Straws — a group of thin and hollow icicles that look like a bunch of straws emerging from the ceiling. There are many other signature features in the cave, like the Cathedral Dome, Chandelier, and Double Ceiling.
Tips for visiting Crystal Lake Cave
For the 2026 season, Crystal Lake Cave reopens May 2 with weekend-only tours through May 22, before shifting to daily tours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Memorial Day weekend. Since the crystal tunnels are located about 46 feet underground, it goes without saying that anyone uncomfortable with tight spaces would be better off sitting this one out. While the passages are 6.5 feet high for the most part, some sections might require a bit of ducking or slightly wedging in.
Although Crystal Lake Cave operates during the warmer months, the cave itself is cool. With a stable 52-degree Fahrenheit temperature, it's best to have a jacket and long pants on. The same goes for shoes — avoid sandals or open-toed footwear as the cave floor can be pretty muddy and wet. As you're touring the place, you'll feel water dripping on your head — some visitors like to purchase a helmet from the gift shop to keep dry. When navigating the cave, avoid breaking or destroying the crystal formations. Visitors who wish to have a keepsake can head to the gift shop to purchase a crystal as a souvenir.
Many previous visitors speak highly of their experiences, especially when it comes to the knowledgeable guides. One visitor wrote that their guide "was very patient with some of the kids that were there," and that "it was clear that he loved the caves." Since the tour only takes 45 minutes to complete, use the rest of your time to explore Dubuque. You can see some of the best city views atop the "World's Shortest and Steepest Railroad," the Fenelon Place Elevator. Plus, Dubuque is also the Midwest's best wine destination, with unmissable tours through family-owned vineyards and tasting rooms.