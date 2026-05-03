Hidden Between Cedar Rapids And Madison Is A Striking Underground Marvel With Sparkling Crystals

Crystal caves are unique, natural underground chambers filled with massive mineral crystals, most likely limestone. This description may seem a bit incongruous with the typical Midwest scenery, but one attraction in the Hawkeye State proves it wrong. Discovered by miners while searching for lead, Crystal Lake Cave is a hidden gem you wouldn't expect to encounter on the Iowa-Illinois border. Formed around two million years ago, the cave is a maze of passages and chambers of limestone, boasting stalactites, stalagmites, and helictites. One of the reasons why this cave is extraordinary is that it grows anthodites, rare formations that look like feathery clusters. This striking marvel hasn't even reached its full potential yet — the sparkling crystals are ever-expanding, making it an active spectacle.

Crystal Lake Cave was first uncovered by miners in 1868. James Rice was looking for lead ore when he ended up in a crevice at the base of a 45-foot-deep shaft, which exposed him to the natural wonder. Back then, he was able to access it via rope descent. The remarkable cavity was then known as Rice's Cave. After Charles Linden took ownership, he renamed it after himself. The subterranean site was officially opened in 1932, with Linden's son-in-law, Bernard Markus, assuming control over the place. Later on, Markus changed it to Crystal Lake Cave after the small pool was found at the site.

You can view the stunning formations from May to September, when the cave is open for tours. Visit the underground cave by driving an hour and 15 minutes northeast of Cedar Rapids. From Madison, Wisconsin, it takes one hour and 40 minutes. You can make the drive from Rockford, Illinois, too — it will take you two hours to reach the cave.