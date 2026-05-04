Between Fort Collins And Rocky Mountain National Park Is Colorado's Western Time Capsule With An Iconic Store

Colorado has the highest mean elevation and the most fourteeners in the U.S., making it one of the most mountain-centric places to visit in America. The Rocky Mountains, which stretch over 3,000 miles from Canada to New Mexico, blanket a significant portion of the Centennial State's landmass. Its namesake national park, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), frequently ranks among the country's top 10 most visited national parks. Not far from there lies the small town of Glen Haven, known for an iconic store and rugged Western appeal.

Discover Glen Haven along the north fork of the Big Thompson River at an elevation over 7,000 feet. It's about 12 miles from RMNP and 36 miles from Fort Collins. The unincorporated community sits in Colorado's Larimer County and has an estimated population of under 200 residents. Glen Haven began as a timber base in the late 1800s in what is present-day Roosevelt National Forest, became a summer resort in 1903, and was rebuilt twice following severe floods in 1976 and 2013.

Lost due to 2013 flood damage was Glen Haven's historic 1923 town hall building, the fire station, several businesses, and residences along the river's edge. The flood also impacted Country Road 43 (aka Devils Gulch Road), which leads to Glen Haven from Estes Park (about 7.4 miles away). Rebuilding efforts have since repaired this stretch. Instead of becoming a ghost town, Glen Haven found a way to recover and once again welcome visitors. This recovery included constructing a new town hall in 2017. It's worth the scenic drive to witness this resilient, remote town and its old-school Western style surviving post-disaster.