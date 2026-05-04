Between Fort Collins And Rocky Mountain National Park Is Colorado's Western Time Capsule With An Iconic Store
Colorado has the highest mean elevation and the most fourteeners in the U.S., making it one of the most mountain-centric places to visit in America. The Rocky Mountains, which stretch over 3,000 miles from Canada to New Mexico, blanket a significant portion of the Centennial State's landmass. Its namesake national park, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), frequently ranks among the country's top 10 most visited national parks. Not far from there lies the small town of Glen Haven, known for an iconic store and rugged Western appeal.
Discover Glen Haven along the north fork of the Big Thompson River at an elevation over 7,000 feet. It's about 12 miles from RMNP and 36 miles from Fort Collins. The unincorporated community sits in Colorado's Larimer County and has an estimated population of under 200 residents. Glen Haven began as a timber base in the late 1800s in what is present-day Roosevelt National Forest, became a summer resort in 1903, and was rebuilt twice following severe floods in 1976 and 2013.
Lost due to 2013 flood damage was Glen Haven's historic 1923 town hall building, the fire station, several businesses, and residences along the river's edge. The flood also impacted Country Road 43 (aka Devils Gulch Road), which leads to Glen Haven from Estes Park (about 7.4 miles away). Rebuilding efforts have since repaired this stretch. Instead of becoming a ghost town, Glen Haven found a way to recover and once again welcome visitors. This recovery included constructing a new town hall in 2017. It's worth the scenic drive to witness this resilient, remote town and its old-school Western style surviving post-disaster.
Grab a cinnamon roll and more at Glen Haven, Colorado's General Store
For most travelers to this region, attention is placed on Estes Park, the storybook escape with roaming elk and majestic views, or beautiful hikes through the Rocky Mountains. However, Glen Haven doesn't slack as a secluded getaway with breathtaking scenery and nature at its doorstep. That's thanks in part to the Glen Haven General Store, which began serving the community in the 1920s and survives today despite the 2013 flood. Housed in a Western-style building, the shop's signature homemade cinnamon rolls have been a hit since 1981. Large orders of six or more cinnamon rolls should be placed online ahead of time. Other goods — from sweet treats and sandwiches to souvenirs and gifts — are also offered here. Since the store operates seasonally (generally on weekends in spring, with daily hours starting on Memorial Day) and closes for some holidays, it's best to call the shop or check its website and social media profiles for updated hours before visiting.
Both Tripadvisor and Google give the Glen Haven General Store 4.6 stars. Reviews say it's worth the scenic drive from Estes Park to experience the store's standout baked goods and friendly staff. As one Google reviewer shared, "The cinnamon rolls are huge and absolutely delicious. We were greeted as we entered the store and the proprietors couldn't have been nicer. Their hot cider is also delicious. They have a nice selection of gifts also. This is a must stop if you are in the area."
Nearby, you can also find White Elk's Visions in Glass, a private art studio where a well-known artisan creates hand-blown glass items. Art collectors and enthusiasts can visit the studio in person (appointments are required) or make custom orders online for works such as chandeliers, glass wall art, urns, and sinks.
Experience rugged Western landscapes in Glen Haven, Colorado
Glen Haven's proximity to RMNP allows for experiencing natural beauty on foot or by bike via multiple trailheads. The Crosier Mountain Glen Haven Trailhead is accessible from town, and offers a pathway to a moderate 8-mile hike leading to panoramic vistas of the Rockies and the 9,250-foot summit of Crosier Mountain. For an easier trek, take a portion of the Ute trail to Tombstone Ridge, considered an easy 2-mile trip, according to the site MyHikes. The Lumpy Ridge Loop, which can be reached via Glen Haven or Estes Park, completes an 11-mile loop through forests and rock formations, with shorter options available.
You can visit year-round, but the winter months can present challenging road conditions. Visitors will definitely need a car for exploration, as the village is 79 miles away from the closest airport with commercial flights (Denver International Airport). If you connect through Loveland, the route is considered one of Colorado's most breathtaking drives and crosses through the striking Big Thompson Canyon.
The Inn of Glen Haven is a village staple, operating as a bed and breakfast with a full-service restaurant. There are six rooms at the historic inn, built originally in 1919 as a mercantile space, and serving as a brothel and restaurant prior to lodging. The building survived the flood waters to remain as a Western time capsule, but it was closed for four years before it could reopen. The restaurant hosts buffet dinners during winter and spring, with a schedule and menu posted on the inn's website. Fine dining menus resume on select evenings from late May to October. Check online for up-to-date details.