Between Richmond And Newport News Is Virginia's Underrated State Forest For Hiking And Birdwatching
Just under 25 miles east of Richmond, Virginia, and roughly 50 miles west of Newport News, lies a 258-acre tract of land where regal loblolly pines stand in columns along the gently flowing Schiminoe Creek. This is Crawfords State Forest, located in New Kent County, just outside of Providence Forge. This off-the-beaten-path park is entirely naturalistic and rarely busy, meaning visitors are sometimes treated to rare bird sightings and can always enjoy the quiet respite of this forest haven.
Crawfords State Forest is open year-round from dawn until dusk, though it has no visitors center or on-site staff. As a preserved natural area, the state forest has extremely limited infrastructure, offering just a free parking lot and a single trailhead. While there are no restrooms or trash cans located in the park, guests are encouraged to "leave no trace" by leaving the forest exactly as they found it. Leashed dogs are welcome, but just remember to pick up behind pets and be aware that the forest is full of native wildlife.
A State Forest Use Permit is required for anyone 16 or older to mountain bike through the area, and one can be purchased for $16 (at the time of writing) via Go Outdoors Virginia. Other than that, entry is completely free, though you'll want to look for a different place to crash, since camping in the forest is off-limits. There are a few campgrounds nestled along Chickahominy Lake, roughly 10 miles east of the state forest, where you'll find cottages, RV spots, and tent campsites. Spots for a tent start at roughly $50 a night at Riverside Camp and Marina, while Ed Allen's Campground and Cottages has full hookup sites for around $75 a night.
Enjoy a hike along Crawfords State Forest's trails
Crawfords State Forest originated in 1995 from the will of Elizabeth Bowcock, who sought to establish a bird and wildlife sanctuary in the memory of her parents, Robert and Julia Richardson, the latter of whom owned the land that would later become the state forest. Today, it's a deciduous forest populated by hardwoods and American holly, though evidence suggests that much of the area's trees sprung up in the early 20th century out of old agricultural fields.
The area only has one out-and-back trail, though there are a couple of spurs to extend your walk if Crawfords State Forest leaves you wanting more. With less than 20 feet of elevation gain, calling the 1.4-mile route a hike might be a stretch, but reviewers mention the area is rife with flora and fauna and is great for dog walks. Early on, the trail is bisected by railroad tracks, which serve as a buffer separating the trail from the noise of nearby Highway 60. Towards the end of the trail, you'll encounter a cypress swamp where bald cypress knees — those trademark knobby roots — peek out above the surface of the low-lying water. Despite being a relatively brief trail, there's a diversity of landscapes that makes Crawfords State Forest a great "bang-for-your-buck" outdoor destination, especially for wildlife watchers and birders.
Watch for birds on the Virginia Bird and Wildlife Trail
The United States is home to all kinds of unique and interesting birdwatching destinations, and Virginia boasts an incredibly diverse landscape. The state has several distinct ecological regions with well-defined seasons. It provides a wide range of habitats across more than 8.5 million acres of national parkland, which makes the state attractive to birders. Crawfords State Forest is part of the wider Virginia Bird and Wildlife Trail, a network connecting 65 trail loops throughout the state. Stops on the trail span all regions of the state, from the Piedmont to the mountains, where the trail includes an Appalachian peak from which you can view five states over the mountains.
In Crawfords State Forest, you can spot forest-dwellers and select waterfowl. You can expect all the usual suspects such as sparrows, juncos, and cormorants, which are some of the most-reported bird sightings for the location on eBird, but there are also a number of less common species noted in the park. From majestic bald eagles to brightly colored summer tanagers and graceful egrets, the sheer variety offered by Crawfords State Forest vastly outweighs its relatively slight acreage. If you're lucky (and not too loud), you might even spot white-tailed deer, foxes, and other wildlife native to the region. If you're looking for a hike where you might get more bird sightings than miles under your belt, Crawfords State Forest should earn a spot on your list.
If you happen to be traveling through the area on Interstate 64, the state forest is less than 10 miles from the best rest stop in Virginia, according to one survey.