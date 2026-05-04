Between Richmond And Newport News Is Virginia's Underrated State Forest For Hiking And Birdwatching

Just under 25 miles east of Richmond, Virginia, and roughly 50 miles west of Newport News, lies a 258-acre tract of land where regal loblolly pines stand in columns along the gently flowing Schiminoe Creek. This is Crawfords State Forest, located in New Kent County, just outside of Providence Forge. This off-the-beaten-path park is entirely naturalistic and rarely busy, meaning visitors are sometimes treated to rare bird sightings and can always enjoy the quiet respite of this forest haven.

Crawfords State Forest is open year-round from dawn until dusk, though it has no visitors center or on-site staff. As a preserved natural area, the state forest has extremely limited infrastructure, offering just a free parking lot and a single trailhead. While there are no restrooms or trash cans located in the park, guests are encouraged to "leave no trace" by leaving the forest exactly as they found it. Leashed dogs are welcome, but just remember to pick up behind pets and be aware that the forest is full of native wildlife.

A State Forest Use Permit is required for anyone 16 or older to mountain bike through the area, and one can be purchased for $16 (at the time of writing) via Go Outdoors Virginia. Other than that, entry is completely free, though you'll want to look for a different place to crash, since camping in the forest is off-limits. There are a few campgrounds nestled along Chickahominy Lake, roughly 10 miles east of the state forest, where you'll find cottages, RV spots, and tent campsites. Spots for a tent start at roughly $50 a night at Riverside Camp and Marina, while Ed Allen's Campground and Cottages has full hookup sites for around $75 a night.