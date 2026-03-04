Halfway Between Williamsburg And Richmond Is Virginia's Best Rest Stop With Photo Ops And Clean Bathrooms

While no one makes a destination out of a rest area, New Kent East Rest Area's placement on a well-traveled highway about 30 minutes from Williamsburg — a charming coastal gem with history and theme parks — means that it sees a lot of visitors who need a bathroom break or a pause to stretch. (It's also about 30 minutes from Richmond, a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and award-winning breweries.)

One thing that makes this rest area stand out is a giant sculpture of the word "Love," perfect for a cute or cheesy photo op. (Kids like to pose with two arms up to make a V.) The sign is part of Virginia's LOVEworks public art series, celebrating the slogan "Virginia is for lovers." One Google reviewer writes, "My family and I are always sure to stop at this rest area when traveling through the area. My kids love the playground and my wife loves the giant 'LOVE' sign. What a great family photo op!"

In fact, the New Kent East Rest Area has inspired over 3,000 people to leave Google reviews, with a 4.5 average rating. Many mention the sparkling clean bathrooms as a reason to choose this rest stop, rather than others, as a place for a break. One Google reviewer remarks, "[The] bathrooms were super clean [and] there was an employee in the bathroom cleaning it with such care!" Wondering which rest stop was voted the best in the country? It's the Kula Forest Reserve Picnic Area on the Haleakala Highway in Maui, Hawaii. (Here's when to visit Maui to avoid peak crowds.)