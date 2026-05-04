Massachusetts' Charming Boutique Hotel Just Steps From Harvard Square Opened In Cambridge Early 2026
Overlooking the Cambridge Common is a historic 19th-century home that's been converted into a charming boutique hotel, combining modern amenities with quintessentially New England elements. Known as Cambridge Common House, the property is recognizable by its bright red door and once housed one of Cambridge's most influential families.
Built in 1835, this former eight-bedroom home was a popular hub for creatives and even served as the office for The Crimson, Harvard's newspaper. Now, it can count "hotel" among its iterations, as it's been transformed into a 16-room boutique stay just a five-minute walk from the trendy shops and food of lively and historic Harvard Square.
New England tones of browns, blues, and greens create a sense of coziness in this hotel that Condé Nast Traveler counted among the most exciting hotel openings of spring 2026. Additional elements like lovely garden patios (that luckily have grown back after being destroyed by a goat living there in the 1800s) and working fireplaces all make this "a fantastic boutique option worthy of the neighborhood," according to Condé Nast Traveler. Permits to turn this space into accommodations were first granted in 2023, and after a few years of renovations, restorations, and additions to the rear of the building, Cambridge Common House opened in late April 2026. So, guests can now enjoy a sense of history in this peaceful retreat.
What to expect at Cambridge Common House
While most of the rooms at Cambridge Common House sleep two, there is a bigger option of a two-bedroom suite made up of two rooms that can fit five. Some have bay windows with views of Harvard and the Commons, and there's one ADA-compliant room, the accessible queen with patio. All the rooms, designed by Elder & Ash, share the traditional Cambridge aesthetic of warm tones, wooden accents, and leather furniture pieces. The hotel offers a light complimentary breakfast in a common area for meals.
Since the hotel is more like a boutique lodging experience, it doesn't have its own restaurant, but that's easily forgotten thanks to its location in the historic heart of Cambridge. Walk just five minutes to Harvard Square, which is lined with eateries of various cuisines. There's the iconic Harvard institution of Mr. Bartley's Burger Cottage, known for its classic American fare and snarky vibe, or the Hourly Oyster House, if you're looking for a tasty New England seafood experience.
For shopping, Harvard Square hosts vintage stores like The Attic (where you can find good vibes and retro clothing) and historic places like the Harvard Book Store — an independent book store opened in 1932. And of course, there are the fall festivals and markets of the ivy-clad Harvard University, which borders the square and is less than a five-minute walk from the hotel.
While the Cambridge Common House doesn't have on-site parking, the Harvard MBTA Red Line is also a five-minute walk away. You can easily get around via public transportation to experience places like Union Oyster House, one of America's oldest and most renowned restaurants, which is about 30 minutes away via a combination of train travel and walking.