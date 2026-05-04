Massachusetts' Charming Boutique Hotel Just Steps From Harvard Square Opened In Cambridge Early 2026

Overlooking the Cambridge Common is a historic 19th-century home that's been converted into a charming boutique hotel, combining modern amenities with quintessentially New England elements. Known as Cambridge Common House, the property is recognizable by its bright red door and once housed one of Cambridge's most influential families.

Built in 1835, this former eight-bedroom home was a popular hub for creatives and even served as the office for The Crimson, Harvard's newspaper. Now, it can count "hotel" among its iterations, as it's been transformed into a 16-room boutique stay just a five-minute walk from the trendy shops and food of lively and historic Harvard Square.

New England tones of browns, blues, and greens create a sense of coziness in this hotel that Condé Nast Traveler counted among the most exciting hotel openings of spring 2026. Additional elements like lovely garden patios (that luckily have grown back after being destroyed by a goat living there in the 1800s) and working fireplaces all make this "a fantastic boutique option worthy of the neighborhood," according to Condé Nast Traveler. Permits to turn this space into accommodations were first granted in 2023, and after a few years of renovations, restorations, and additions to the rear of the building, Cambridge Common House opened in late April 2026. So, guests can now enjoy a sense of history in this peaceful retreat.