Outside Spokane Is Washington's Scenic Wildlife Refuge With Trails, Birding, And Wildflowers

Washington's mighty Cascade mountains and magical Pacific coastline usually draw most of the attention when it comes to the state's outdoor destinations. Further east, however, Washington's underrated inland landscapes offer quite a few worthwhile outdoor attractions of their own. Though lacking the superlative altitude of Mount Rainier or the ethereal oceanside rainforests of Olympic National Park, eastern Washington's Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge is a remarkable preserve of the flora, fauna, and landscape settings that make this part of the country such a hidden gem.

Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge's 23,000 acres protect an interesting geographic space. Its landscapes are made up of marshes, wetlands, and ponderosa pine forests interspersed with eroded channels and outcrops of volcanic basalt rock. Even without the extraordinary heights of the Cascade summits, Turnbull has enough unique and photogenic spots for memorable sightseeing trips in the 3,300 acres open to the public.

Of course, being a wildlife refuge, Turnbull's main feature is its protected population of animals and the botanical ecosystems they call home. Turnbull's animal residents make for superb wildlife watching expeditions. In particular, the park's abundant populations of birds are ideal for birdwatching trips for experienced and amateur enthusiasts alike. On the floral side of things, Turnbull's forest and prairie ecosystems include wildflower views that rival even those of Mount Rainier's iconic alpine valleys. And, being just a 30-minute drive from Spokane, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge and its many trails are excellent for relaxing day-hiking trips from eastern Washington's largest city.