San Francisco's Smallest Neighborhood Is An Under-The-Radar Charmer Close To Everything You Want To See
Four short blocks by four short blocks near the geographic center of San Francisco is Cole Valley, the city's smallest neighborhood. The tree-lined streets follow a quiet grid. Many of the homes are Victorian-style charmers with bay windows and pillars, giving the streets the distinct San Francisco look.
Along Cole Street are mom-and-pop cafes, restaurants, and niche boutiques. Right next door to the neighborhood is Golden Gate Park and the famous Haight. Nearby are beautiful hilltop parks with gorgeous views, such as Buena Vista and Mount Olympus. You could easily pass right by this little-talked-about community without realizing what you're missing.
The Stanyan Park Hotel, right across from Golden Gate Park on the northeastern corner of the community, is the neighborhood's sole place to stay the night. Built in 1904-1905, the hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A 1980 renovation added modern conveniences while restoring the hotel's historic appearance. Rooms in the summer start at $720 a night. Spend some time in the idyllic neighborhood geared toward local life and you see why AARP called San Francisco the best big city to retire in.
What to do in and around Cole Valley
Popular cafes, coffee shops, and stores are great places to spend an afternoon. The Ice Cream Bar is a charmingly old-fashioned spot to have a sundae, ice cream sandwich, milkshake, soda float, or a boozy drink. This popular dessert stop has 4.6 out of 5 stars with over 1,200 reviews on Google. For brunch, Zazie is the neighborhood go-to. This French restaurant serves hits like gingerbread pancakes and eight variations of eggs Benedict.
Get lost in the woods across Stanyan Street from Cole Valley in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco's most beloved attraction. Here you can rent a boat to row around Blue Heron Lake, cycle the bike lanes, and explore the park's many gardens and groves. Stroll through the park and relax at the peaceful Hippie Hill, about a nine-minute walk from Stanyan Street. Continue for another 16 minutes to visit the dramatic museum with a diverse collection, the de Young.
Across the street to the north is the historic, funky, and famous hippie haven Haight-Ashbury, the neighborhood that defined the 1960s counterculture. One block up on Cole Street from Cole Valley, where it intersects with Haight Street, is the Evolutionary Rainbow mural, painted by Yana Zegri in 1967. Continue exploring the neighborhood to see many murals painted over the years. If you're looking to shop, the neighborhood is well-known for its many vintage stores.
A bit further away from Cole Valley are more well-loved parks. A ten-minute walk down Frederick Street gets you to Buena Vista Park. Hike to the top for peaceful views of the city through the trees. An 18-minute walk gets you to the small hilltop park of Mount Olympus. Here, at what was once considered the geographic center of San Francisco, a pillar is all that's left of what was supposed to be the West's Statue of Liberty, entitled "The Triumph of Light."