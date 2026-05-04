San Francisco's Smallest Neighborhood Is An Under-The-Radar Charmer Close To Everything You Want To See

Popular cafes, coffee shops, and stores are great places to spend an afternoon. The Ice Cream Bar is a charmingly old-fashioned spot to have a sundae, ice cream sandwich, milkshake, soda float, or a boozy drink. This popular dessert stop has 4.6 out of 5 stars with over 1,200 reviews on Google. For brunch, Zazie is the neighborhood go-to. This French restaurant serves hits like gingerbread pancakes and eight variations of eggs Benedict.

Get lost in the woods across Stanyan Street from Cole Valley in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco's most beloved attraction. Here you can rent a boat to row around Blue Heron Lake, cycle the bike lanes, and explore the park's many gardens and groves. Stroll through the park and relax at the peaceful Hippie Hill, about a nine-minute walk from Stanyan Street. Continue for another 16 minutes to visit the dramatic museum with a diverse collection, the de Young.

Across the street to the north is the historic, funky, and famous hippie haven Haight-Ashbury, the neighborhood that defined the 1960s counterculture. One block up on Cole Street from Cole Valley, where it intersects with Haight Street, is the Evolutionary Rainbow mural, painted by Yana Zegri in 1967. Continue exploring the neighborhood to see many murals painted over the years. If you're looking to shop, the neighborhood is well-known for its many vintage stores.

A bit further away from Cole Valley are more well-loved parks. A ten-minute walk down Frederick Street gets you to Buena Vista Park. Hike to the top for peaceful views of the city through the trees. An 18-minute walk gets you to the small hilltop park of Mount Olympus. Here, at what was once considered the geographic center of San Francisco, a pillar is all that's left of what was supposed to be the West's Statue of Liberty, entitled "The Triumph of Light."