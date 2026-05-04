Texas' Remote Town Is One Of America's Newest Cities With A Wild Space Exploration Origin Story

Some towns have backstories that stretch back centuries, like the early 18th-century French-founded port city of Mobile in Alabama, or St. Augustine, Florida, a Spanish-controlled settlement dating back to 1565. However, a new Texan city is going a different route with its origin story — and it's pointed straight at the stars. Meet Starbase, Texas: America's newest city and one whose main industry revolves around getting humans to Mars.

Starbase was officially incorporated in May 2025, 11 years after this remote southeastern tip of Texas was claimed as the launch facility for Elon Musk's company, SpaceX. The area has seen groundbreaking developments for over a decade, and it's seen a record-breaking 165 rocket launches in 2025 alone, per Space.com. Today, Starbase's official residents amount to about 500 people, composed of SpaceX employees and their families (per Bloomberg), while thousands of other employees live in surrounding cities like Brownsville and Port Isabel.

But don't go packing your bags just yet. Starbase is very much a company town. It's a city built around a single employer or corporation, with its employees and families pretty much making up its entire population. Unless you've got a company ID, moving to Starbase isn't an option. Still, whether you're a rocket nerd or just casually curious, launch viewings in Texas are a perennial bucket-list favorite, so there's plenty to get excited about here.