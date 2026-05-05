Just Outside Columbus Is A Charming Ohio City With Golf, Trails, And A Quaint Downtown
Have you ever had one of those nights where you're binge-watching "Gilmore Girls" and wishing you could visit Stars Hollow? The show successfully captures the vibes of a cozy, walkable Connecticut village, and you can have a similar experience in Ohio, not too far from Columbus. Located in Licking County is Johnstown, known for its historic charm and agricultural roots. But what makes it so similar to the fictional destination is its quaint town square gazebo, which is often decked out during fall to really capture "Stars Hollow vibes." That Gilmore Girls-esque atmosphere, paired with a friendly community, makes this a wonderful city to visit.
The gazebo isn't the only reason to visit downtown. Whether you'd like to eat, shop, or play, Main Street is the place to do it all. You'll also come across historic sites such as the Johnstown Opera House and the Old Johnstown Jail. Beyond downtown, you can enjoy several outdoor activities — golfers, specifically, can play at a couple of courses. When the weather doesn't allow it, you can swap the rolling fairways for a virtual game at an indoor course. Outdoorsy travelers can explore Morris Woods State Nature Preserve. Hit the preserve's trails to see where they take you — or opt for a long biking journey from Johnstown to Newark. No matter what kind of recreation you seek, you'll feel the slower pace of life and small-town nostalgia all over the place.
Johnstown is conveniently situated within driving distance of several Ohio cities. It's 30 minutes from Columbus, 1.5 hours from Dayton, and less than two hours from Akron. Cleveland and Cincinnati are two hours away. You won't find popular hotel chains here — instead, you're better off booking an Airbnb, with several rooms and entire homes available.
Check out Johnstown's golf courses and trails
Ohio has many charming towns for the ultimate Midwest getaway, but not all destinations have picturesque golf courses like Johnstown. Golfers can take on two courses during their trip. Make your way to Kyber Run Golf Course, which offers an 18-hole game with four sets of tees. The original course was built in 1973 — it only had nine holes until it was expanded in the '90s. Now, players can swing across 170 acres of verdant fairways and water features. There's a practice facility, a well-stocked shop, and a bar and grill, too.
On the other side of the town is Hillcrest Golf Course. Constructed in 1952, the par-34, nine-hole layout is designed for a quick round. However, optional tees are included for 18-hole play. The public golf course boasts Bermuda grass fairways and bent grass greens. After the game, have a meal and a drink at the bar and restaurant before heading out. For anyone who wants to practice indoors, The Stag Room is great if you have a busy schedule. Reserve a slot for anywhere from one to five hours.
Later, reconnect with nature at Morris Woods Nature Preserve and meander its trails. You can try the Morris Woods Abbott's Pond to Cardinal Flower Trail, an easy 0.9-mile path with lots of shade along the way. Or, follow the Homestead Trail to Abbott's Pond for a 1.5-mile hike that guides you through the lush forest. If you prefer to explore on a bike, the Thomas J. Evans Trail provides a lovely ride. Spanning 13.7 miles, this track takes you from Johnstown to Newark. Consider extending your outdoor adventures by weaving through Ohio's unique, family-friendly Storybook Trails nearby.
Explore downtown Johnstown's attractions, eateries, and shops
With your daily dose of the great outdoors secured, head to Downtown Johnstown for sightseeing, shopping, and dining. Stop by the Johnstown Historical Society to get acquainted with the city's past by viewing their memorabilia and reading important stories. Just call beforehand as it's open on an appointment-only basis. The Old Johnstown Jail, dating back to 1889, is managed by the historical society, too. Initially located on another street, the brick structure was moved to its current spot around 1900 via a horse-drawn device. Downtown is also home to the Johnstown Opera House, situated in the town hall. In its heyday, this site was considered the heart of the community.
For your caffeine fix, head to Hot Spot Coffee House, rated 4.6 on Google (at the time of writing). Serving the community since 2005, expect a decent selection of coffee, tea, smoothies, breakfast items, and pastries — previous visitors often recommend the coffee cake. Customers also speak highly of the coffee shop's vibes, calling it "cozy" and "adorable." For lunch, get yourself a table at Johnnies Villa Pizza. Open since 1973, this local-favorite restaurant has a 4.7 rating on Google. Their menu has a wide range of pizzas and subs, with customers recommending the taco pizza, double sub, and cinnamon dessert pizza for a sweet treat.
While you're in the area, pop by the stores for a bit of retail therapy. Check out Garage Sale 24/7 for pre-loved items, Tiffy's Tunes for records and CDs, and Angels Persist for shopping with a purpose. There are plenty of other idyllic places outside Columbus — drive 30 minutes north of Johnstown, and you'll reach the friendly city of Mount Vernon, with charming shops, eats, and art.