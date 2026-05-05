Just Outside Columbus Is A Charming Ohio City With Golf, Trails, And A Quaint Downtown

Have you ever had one of those nights where you're binge-watching "Gilmore Girls" and wishing you could visit Stars Hollow? The show successfully captures the vibes of a cozy, walkable Connecticut village, and you can have a similar experience in Ohio, not too far from Columbus. Located in Licking County is Johnstown, known for its historic charm and agricultural roots. But what makes it so similar to the fictional destination is its quaint town square gazebo, which is often decked out during fall to really capture "Stars Hollow vibes." That Gilmore Girls-esque atmosphere, paired with a friendly community, makes this a wonderful city to visit.

The gazebo isn't the only reason to visit downtown. Whether you'd like to eat, shop, or play, Main Street is the place to do it all. You'll also come across historic sites such as the Johnstown Opera House and the Old Johnstown Jail. Beyond downtown, you can enjoy several outdoor activities — golfers, specifically, can play at a couple of courses. When the weather doesn't allow it, you can swap the rolling fairways for a virtual game at an indoor course. Outdoorsy travelers can explore Morris Woods State Nature Preserve. Hit the preserve's trails to see where they take you — or opt for a long biking journey from Johnstown to Newark. No matter what kind of recreation you seek, you'll feel the slower pace of life and small-town nostalgia all over the place.

Johnstown is conveniently situated within driving distance of several Ohio cities. It's 30 minutes from Columbus, 1.5 hours from Dayton, and less than two hours from Akron. Cleveland and Cincinnati are two hours away. You won't find popular hotel chains here — instead, you're better off booking an Airbnb, with several rooms and entire homes available.