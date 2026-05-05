This Underrated Southern State With Forests And Mountains Is One Of America's 'Best Places To Go' In 2026

If your travel style leans towards hikes yet to be overrun and small-town discoveries, there's one state you'll want to have on your radar for 2026: Arkansas. In fact, it ranked as one of "The Best Places to Go in the U.S. in 2026" by Condé Nast Traveler and was the only entire state among a mix of regions and cities on the list. Contoured by the Ozark Mountains and multiple national forests, Arkansas has had some projects in the works that cash in on its beautiful landscapes and outdoor opportunities for visitors. Among the things you can look forward to for Arkansas travel in 2026 are a cave system that has been nominated as a state park and the opening of a new bike park serviced by a chairlift — developments that hint at just how much of the state remains underexplored.

The Condé Nast editors picked destinations that specifically have new experiences, special events, and expansions in 2026. In addition to its ranking, we researched local events and openings shared in press releases and news outlets to see what's happening in the state. The two main distinctions pulled for Arkansas are its new mountain biking opportunities and expanded hiking trail network.

Arkansas is firmly cementing itself as a top-tier outdoors destination. At the beginning of the year, the Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation announced that outdoor recreation is a priority for the government, especially in regard to drawing in visitors. It's in the process of materializing the Natural State Initiative, designed to enhance outdoor access across state parks. It's a good time to see what Arkansas has been up to before the hidden trails become well-trodden.