Forget Florida, This Southwestern State Is A Retirement Dream With Warm Weather And Senior-Friendly Fun

Florida and Arizona share a lot as retirement destinations. Both are famously sunny, both have numerous population centers where retirees gather, and both offer year-round outdoor activities seniors love, like golf and boating. Still, Arizona offers several advantages over Florida — in both actual climate and cultural climate — depending on what atmosphere you're looking for in your golden years.

While Florida is largely flat, hot, and humid, Arizona spans a range of climate zones and environments, from the Grand Canyon to the desert to pine-forested mountains. When it comes to things to see and do, there is something to appeal to outdoorsy types of all stripes, whether you're an angler, a golfer, a hiker, a boater, or even a hot-air balloonist.

Another thing Arizona offers is a thriving RV boondocking culture that appeals to independent-minded adventurers. RV-owning snowbirds gather across wide stretches of the Arizona desert, forming close-knit, fun-loving communities in temporary winter encampments that pop up in places like the quirky "nomadland" desert town of Quartzsite. While RV snowbirding exists in Florida, opportunities for boondocking are more limited as the state lacks Arizona's vast public lands — 12 million acres – so you'll need a reservation in an RV park, which can set you back an average of $500 to $1,500 per month. So if you've got a nomadic soul, a tight budget, and a taste for warm-weather adventure, Arizona can feel like a natural fit.