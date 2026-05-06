This Elegant Resort Town On The French Riviera Is A Beachy Destination Oozing Mediterranean Charm
The French equivalent of "California dreamin'" just might be "La vie en rose," and that chic lifestyle is best experienced on the French Riviera. While Nice is the obvious choice for first-time travelers, seasoned wanderlusts seek out hidden gems like Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. Commonly known as Cap-Ferrat, this seaside town juts out into the Mediterranean like a peninsula. It has long been a desired destination for the ultra rich, with the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Elizabeth Taylor, and King Leopold II of Belgium vacationing here. In Cap-Ferrat you can marvel at exquisite villas, elegant mansions, and expansive sea views.
The glamorous shores of Cote d'Azur are ever-so-enticing, and Cap-Ferrat's beaches are equally alluring. Whether you prefer cliff backdrops, quiet coves, or tucked-away beaches, the warm Mediterranean waters beg for a dip. One of the things that makes this place so prestigious is the lack of beach clubs. In true quiet luxury fashion, you don't "announce" you're there — you simply are there. Instead of tunes filling the air, it's the lapping waves you listen to — in turn, you get around 300 days of mostly sunshine. All this and more make Cap-Ferrat a sophisticated seaside treasure.
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is about a 25-minute drive from Nice, with train and bus options from Nice Côte d'Azur Airport. With an abundance of hotels and resorts, you're all set for accommodation. Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel offers a luxe stay with Mediterranean vistas. The highly-rated Hôtel de Charme Brise Marine offers affordable accommodations in a 19th century villa just steps from the beach, and the 4-star Hôtel & Spa La Villa Cap Ferrat boasts panoramic views just a short walk from the shore.
Bask in the sun at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat's beaches
While Nice, France's "winter resort city of the Riviera," has undeniably charming views, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat has more than a few spots where the vistas are as incredible as the water. Plage des Fosse and its sister Plage des Fossettes are ideal for spending a tranquil day by the beach. The two boast a fine gravel, almost sandy shoreline, in a cove-like location. There are no restaurants or facilities here (other than cold showers at Fossettes), but the free public beaches are perfect for snorkeling and swimming in calm waters. The slightly larger Plage des Fosses also has a jetty, where people often sunbathe.
Not too far is Anse de La Scaletta (formerly known as Plage Paloma) with its quintessential French Riviera pebbly shore. Featuring blue waters with scenic panoramas of Beaulieu-sur-Mer, this public beach is family-friendly thanks to its shallow depth. Despite being small and surrounded by pines, the sun always manages to cast its rays here. Since the region has a mild climate, you can wade in the sea outside the summer months.
Meanwhile, Plage Cros deï Pin is one of Cap-Ferrat's longest stretches (albeit still small by regular standards), with plenty of amenities for a fun beach outing. Equipped with restrooms, showers, lockers, and seasonal lifeguards, the free beach offers SUP and canoe rentals. Besides splashing around in the water all day, you can play beach volleyball while kids run around the playground. The best part about this place is that you can bring your pet, too.
Immerse yourself in Mediterranean villas and charm
There's a reason why Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is also referred to as the "Peninsula of Billionaires," and one look at its dazzling townscape explains it all. Like the breathtaking villas and beaches of Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cap-Ferrat has that Belle Époque prestige. One renowned mansion is especially striking — the Villa and Gardens of Ephrussi de Rothschild, the epitome of Cote d'Azur extravagance. Now open to the public, the residence (pictured) was constructed during the Belle Époque renaissance in the early 20th century. Its exterior transports you to an Italian palazzo with soft pinks and pearly whites — inside, you'll find exquisite art, décor, and furniture, including paintings by Jean-Frédéric Schall. Don't miss the beautiful 18th-century porcelain vase collection.
Even more stunning is the villa's nine themed gardens. The French Garden is the highlight of the estate, with decorative waterfalls, ancient olive trees, and a central pond dotted with palm trees. The Exotic Garden, on the other hand, blooms with cacti and succulents. There are also Rose, Provençal, and Stone gardens among other lush landscapes. Not only can you tour the opulent villa, you can indulge in lunch, afternoon coffee, and pastries in the Restaurant & Béatrice Tea Room overlooking the sea.
Another iconic property is the Villa La Fleur du Cap. Built in 1880, the privately-owned villa is also known as Place David Niven for the actor who lived here. Although not open for tours, it's an icon of Cap-Ferrat with its pink façade and gorgeous terraces overlooking the Mediterranean. For the best views, head to the Cap-Ferrat Lighthouse. With sweeping vistas stretching to the Italian coast, the lighthouse is not to be missed. Continue exploring the region by making the coastal paradise of Monaco, Europe's second smallest country, your next destination.