This Elegant Resort Town On The French Riviera Is A Beachy Destination Oozing Mediterranean Charm

The French equivalent of "California dreamin'" just might be "La vie en rose," and that chic lifestyle is best experienced on the French Riviera. While Nice is the obvious choice for first-time travelers, seasoned wanderlusts seek out hidden gems like Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. Commonly known as Cap-Ferrat, this seaside town juts out into the Mediterranean like a peninsula. It has long been a desired destination for the ultra rich, with the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Elizabeth Taylor, and King Leopold II of Belgium vacationing here. In Cap-Ferrat you can marvel at exquisite villas, elegant mansions, and expansive sea views.

The glamorous shores of Cote d'Azur are ever-so-enticing, and Cap-Ferrat's beaches are equally alluring. Whether you prefer cliff backdrops, quiet coves, or tucked-away beaches, the warm Mediterranean waters beg for a dip. One of the things that makes this place so prestigious is the lack of beach clubs. In true quiet luxury fashion, you don't "announce" you're there — you simply are there. Instead of tunes filling the air, it's the lapping waves you listen to — in turn, you get around 300 days of mostly sunshine. All this and more make Cap-Ferrat a sophisticated seaside treasure.

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is about a 25-minute drive from Nice, with train and bus options from Nice Côte d'Azur Airport. With an abundance of hotels and resorts, you're all set for accommodation. Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel offers a luxe stay with Mediterranean vistas. The highly-rated Hôtel de Charme Brise Marine offers affordable accommodations in a 19th century villa just steps from the beach, and the 4-star Hôtel & Spa La Villa Cap Ferrat boasts panoramic views just a short walk from the shore.