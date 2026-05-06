Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With Beautiful Beaches, Mild Winters, And Healthy Living

Florida may be one of the first states that comes to mind when deciding where to retire. However, the elderly living resource center Seniorly unsurprisingly ranked Florida as the worst retirement state for aging in place. The East Coast gem of Maryland showcases much of what Florida has to offer retirees for a lower cost of living and a better-ranking senior healthcare grade. With roughly a quarter of the state's population over the age of 60, seniors are catching on to this rising retirement destination with mild winters and beautiful beaches.

If you're seeking a peaceful retirement option with nearly 3,200 miles of shoreline and bursting with small town charm, look no further than Maryland. Picture leisurely days spent enjoying the tranquil lull of waves, sailing on the calm waters of the Chesapeake Bay, and welcoming loved ones over for holidays featuring Maryland crab feasts and exceptional seasonal produce. Many seniors are drawn to Florida for the weather, but with sweltering summers and no breaks from humidity, Maryland's temperate mid-Atlantic climate is superior.

Living options in Maryland range from historic inland oases with walkable downtowns, to coastal escapes across of Chesapeake and Atlantic waters. Maryland is also in the mid-Atlantic corridor, making healthcare and travel extremely accessible.