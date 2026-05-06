Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With Beautiful Beaches, Mild Winters, And Healthy Living
Florida may be one of the first states that comes to mind when deciding where to retire. However, the elderly living resource center Seniorly unsurprisingly ranked Florida as the worst retirement state for aging in place. The East Coast gem of Maryland showcases much of what Florida has to offer retirees for a lower cost of living and a better-ranking senior healthcare grade. With roughly a quarter of the state's population over the age of 60, seniors are catching on to this rising retirement destination with mild winters and beautiful beaches.
If you're seeking a peaceful retirement option with nearly 3,200 miles of shoreline and bursting with small town charm, look no further than Maryland. Picture leisurely days spent enjoying the tranquil lull of waves, sailing on the calm waters of the Chesapeake Bay, and welcoming loved ones over for holidays featuring Maryland crab feasts and exceptional seasonal produce. Many seniors are drawn to Florida for the weather, but with sweltering summers and no breaks from humidity, Maryland's temperate mid-Atlantic climate is superior.
Living options in Maryland range from historic inland oases with walkable downtowns, to coastal escapes across of Chesapeake and Atlantic waters. Maryland is also in the mid-Atlantic corridor, making healthcare and travel extremely accessible.
Maryland's weather, beaches, and retirement towns
Florida has an expansive coastline, but with waters sometimes reaching hot tub temperatures and high bacteria levels, Maryland's waters are safer and more pleasant to dive into. Maryland also boasts some of the best weather in the country, unlike Florida, which faces more hurricanes more frequently. Maryland summers hover around a pleasant 72 degrees F, while winters are typically mild at an above-freezing average temperature of 34 degrees F.
The top beach town to retire to in Maryland is Ocean City, which is among America's best white sand beaches. Imagine spending your golden years in one of the many retirement communities popping up in town, inviting grandkids over to play in the sand, or enjoying Ocean City's popular Winterfest of Lights over the December holidays alongside family and friends. With 31 miles of Atlantic coastline in Maryland, beach options are plentiful and range from urban escapes to the desolate coastline of Assateague Island, Maryland's only oceanfront park.
If a bayside retirement is your preference, one popular option is Chestertown. This Colonial-era port city is packed with over 200 shops, a lively arts scene, and 18th century architecture. Other popular bayside destinations for retirees include Berlin, Cambridge, and Chesapeake City. Looking inland, Frederick is one of the most charming spots to retire in. This city has a near-perfect walk score of 98, a picturesque main street lined with restaurants and boutique shops, and homes dating back to the town's founding in 1748.
Health initiatives and cost of retiring in Maryland
According to 2025 U.S. health rankings, Maryland is among the top 10 healthiest states in the nation, while Florida is in the bottom 50%. This ranking accounts for a range of environmental and social measures, including the health and well-being of seniors. With an influx of those 65 and over, healthy living is at the forefront of many state initiatives in Maryland. The state's Department of Aging boasts over 16,000 continuing care units and 39 state-approved retirement communities from the hills on the Virginia border to the Chesapeake coastline.
Healthcare in Maryland is among the best in the nation sitting at seventh place, while Florida ranks near the bottom at 39 of 50 states. Excellent wellness centers can also be found statewide, but seniors don't have to look very far for care with Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Hospital System, which is currently ranked as the fourth best in the world, according to Newsweek.
Florida may boast enviable tax rates, but Maryland retirees will benefit from exemptions on retirement income. Seniors are eligible to start cashing in Social Security at the age of 62, and unlike other states, these benefits are not taxed. Beyond this, Maryland offers a pension exclusion, a property tax credit for senior homeowners, and a senior tax credit. Considering all of the health and financial benefits, AARP ranks Maryland as the 7th best state to retire in, while Florida doesn't even scratch the top 40 at 44th place.