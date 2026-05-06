It's Not Your Liquids - Here's The Likely Reason TSA Flags Bags For Extra Inspection

We've all been there: You've gone through the full-body scanner at the airport, and now you're waiting on the other end of the security line, watching for your bag to emerge from the X-ray machine. But then, as soon as it emerges, it gets diverted for further screening. Where did you go wrong? You made sure that all your toiletries fit the 311 liquid rule. Well, liquids aren't the only reason TSA flags bags for extra inspection. Instead, overpacking may be the problem.

Yes, it's tempting to stuff your bags as full as they can get without breaking the zipper in an effort to get around extra baggage fees, but this is exactly the kind of behavior that can get you flagged by TSA, according to Michael Delgado, a former Transportation Security Officer (TSO). He told Apartment Therapy, "I always advise travelers to never overpack their carry-on bags," explaining, "It makes your bag harder to see through the X-ray." When this happens, your bag may be pulled for further screening "because the X-ray operator can not readily identify the masses in the bag," he said.