It's Not Your Liquids - Here's The Likely Reason TSA Flags Bags For Extra Inspection
We've all been there: You've gone through the full-body scanner at the airport, and now you're waiting on the other end of the security line, watching for your bag to emerge from the X-ray machine. But then, as soon as it emerges, it gets diverted for further screening. Where did you go wrong? You made sure that all your toiletries fit the 311 liquid rule. Well, liquids aren't the only reason TSA flags bags for extra inspection. Instead, overpacking may be the problem.
Yes, it's tempting to stuff your bags as full as they can get without breaking the zipper in an effort to get around extra baggage fees, but this is exactly the kind of behavior that can get you flagged by TSA, according to Michael Delgado, a former Transportation Security Officer (TSO). He told Apartment Therapy, "I always advise travelers to never overpack their carry-on bags," explaining, "It makes your bag harder to see through the X-ray." When this happens, your bag may be pulled for further screening "because the X-ray operator can not readily identify the masses in the bag," he said.
How to avoid overpacking
While stuffing your bag as full as it can get isn't against the TSA rules, the time it takes to go through additional bag screening can cause you to spend a long time at security and, in a worst-case scenario, even make you miss your flight. In order to ensure a smooth process and minimize the time spent going through security, it's best to avoid overpacking.
First, consider if it's worth paying for a checked bag. If you're going on a long trip or expecting multiple outfit changes, sometimes it's worth it to spend an extra $35 or $40. If you do decide to stick with just a carry-on, choose what to pack carefully, beginning with the necessities and choosing outfits you can rewear. Consider if you'll be able to access laundry at your destination — or even wash a few favorite pieces in the sink. Finally, vacuum-sealed travel bags and packing cubes can help you squeeze in an extra few inches so you avoid running out of suitcase space.
Looking for more travel tips? Here are some more TSA security secrets travelers will want to know.