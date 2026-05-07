Between Fort Worth And Austin Is Texas' Picturesque State Park With Fishing, Hiking, And Kayaking
Because Texas is such a massive state, it's full of hidden treasures, especially for outdoor enthusiasts. Overall, the Lone Star State has 89 parks and historical sites managed by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD), and each one offers a unique slice of natural beauty. If you find yourself in central Texas, south of Fort Worth and close to Waco, you might stumble upon Meridian State Park. If so, you're in for a treat.
The park is aptly located next to the town of Meridian and spans just over 500 acres. The star attraction of the park is Lake Meridian, which is perfect for fishing, swimming, or paddling. Technically, motorboats are allowed on the water, but there is a strict no-wake policy, so if you're using a motor, you'll have to travel at the slowest possible speed.
As with many other Texas state parks, Meridian also offers overnight camping if you're trying to stay out underneath the stars. So, if you're looking for a quiet, scenic escape and want to get away from big cities, you might want to add this park to your travel list.
What to expect when visiting Meridian State Park
Realistically, the primary reason to plan a visit to Meridian State Park is to enjoy the lake. The body of water was actually formed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the early 1930s, and the park officially opened in 1935. You can still see remnants of the CCC, particularly at the stone refectory, located next to the main boat ramp.
Fishing is a popular activity on the lake, which has a maximum depth of 45 feet. According to the TPWD, the species you can catch here include crappie, largemouth bass, sunfish, and channel catfish. The department also stocks the lake with various species, the most recent being rainbow trout, so you should be able to find them as well. Best of all, you can rent gear while you're at the park, and you don't need a fishing license, no matter how or where you fish on the lake. If you really want to test your skills, you can head east to Whitney, another charming town outside of Waco with a crystal-clear lake. Lake Whitney is much larger and deeper, so you can catch award-winning fish. If you're after serenity, Lake Meridian is the better option.
Thanks to the park's relatively small size and the lake's no-wake policy, kayaking on the water is about as peaceful as it gets, even if you're not searching for fish. You don't even have to bring your own craft; according to one post on Tripadvisor, you can rent kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards with life jackets.
Camping and hiking at Meridian State Park
Part of the appeal of visiting a place like Meridian State Park is that it's so far from civilization, but that also means getting there can take a while. The closest major airport is also the one that takes the longest to walk across: Dallas-Fort Worth International. From there, it's about a two-hour drive south to reach the park. Alternatively (depending on where you're traveling from), you may be able to fly into Waco, the artsy, historic gem that's also known as the "Heart of Texas." From there, it's only an hour drive to Meridian.
As we mentioned, the park has camping options onsite, including those with full hookups for RVs or primitive sites. There are only a handful of each campsite, so it's best to reserve your spot online ahead of time. According to the map, the primitive sites are on the western side of the lake, and everything else is on the eastern side. At the time of this writing, prices range from $15 to $25 per night.
In addition to the lake, Meridian State Park has several hiking trails for you to explore. The longest and most challenging is the Bosque Trail, which follows the lake's perimeter and allows you to see the original dam that formed the lake. Or, you can follow the Shinnery Ridge Trail, which is moderately difficult and offers some of the best bird-watching opportunities, particularly for golden-cheeked warblers. Finally, if you just want a short, relaxing, and pretty trail, wander through the Wildflower Trail, which is only 0.1 miles long.