Between Fort Worth And Austin Is Texas' Picturesque State Park With Fishing, Hiking, And Kayaking

Because Texas is such a massive state, it's full of hidden treasures, especially for outdoor enthusiasts. Overall, the Lone Star State has 89 parks and historical sites managed by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD), and each one offers a unique slice of natural beauty. If you find yourself in central Texas, south of Fort Worth and close to Waco, you might stumble upon Meridian State Park. If so, you're in for a treat.

The park is aptly located next to the town of Meridian and spans just over 500 acres. The star attraction of the park is Lake Meridian, which is perfect for fishing, swimming, or paddling. Technically, motorboats are allowed on the water, but there is a strict no-wake policy, so if you're using a motor, you'll have to travel at the slowest possible speed.

As with many other Texas state parks, Meridian also offers overnight camping if you're trying to stay out underneath the stars. So, if you're looking for a quiet, scenic escape and want to get away from big cities, you might want to add this park to your travel list.