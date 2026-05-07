Illinois' Charming Village Outside St. Louis Is A Family-Friendly Gem With Local Festivals And German Heritage

As the name suggests, Millstadt owes its modern foundation to German colonists who settled in Western Illinois in the mid-1800s. As you stroll through the village center, you can still see those colonial features in the distinctive brick buildings built in the 19th century and still preserved to this day.

Not only does Millstadt maintain its cultural ties with Europe today by calling the town of Groß-Bieberau in Germany its "Sister City," but this historic village keeps its traditions alive on its home turf by organizing a multitude of events to celebrate its heritage. Taking place over a select weekend in May, the two-day Millpond Maifest celebrates the region's rich hop brewing culture at one of its main watering holes, Millpond Brewing. The brewery's name is also a nod to the village's grain milling industry, and the three German-built mills that once powered Millstadt. Only one of those survives today, a 167-year-old landmark that also boasts the title of oldest operable mill of its kind in the entirety of Illinois. And even though Millstadt may not have the world's biggest Christmas shop – a spot already claimed by neighboring Michigan — the village organizes its own European-style Christmas celebration: Weihnachtsfest. The one-day event kicks off the winter season with a traditional Saint Nikolaus (the original Santa Claus) parade, choir carols and dancing, German delicacies, a small craft fair, and plenty of activities for all the family.

In fact, far from being just a playground for culture vultures and beer aficionados, Millstadt is also a family-friendly village, rich in quintessential countryside activities — from apple picking farms and corn mazes to picnics, fairs, and carnival rides.