Illinois' Charming Village Outside St. Louis Is A Family-Friendly Gem With Local Festivals And German Heritage
As one of the multicultural cradles of the Midwest, Illinois is packed with towns and cities full of diverse heritage — from Greek and Italian neighborhoods within metropolitan Chicago to Scandinavian enclaves sharing space with lesser-known Dutch villages. The state ranks as one of the most diverse states in the U.S., according to the World Population Review, proving Illinois' melting pot heritage still continues to this day. But the roots of the contemporary phenomenon go back to colonial times, when European settlers formed new communities in the Prairie State – and German immigrants were among the most populous among them.
Tucked right on the border with Missouri, the village of Millstadt still retains its Teutonic character — with its historic mill built by German craftsmen, rustic, centuries-old brick buildings, and authentic celebrations such as Weihnachtsfest, and hop-filled Oktoberfest organized by the village's local breweries. Home to around 4,000 people, the village has a strong family-friendly character, with accessible events and festivals including picnics and live entertainment during summertime, and pick-your-own-produce farms with kid-friendly rides and activities during fall. In fact, despite its contained size, there are events and local festivals during every season, making it easy for visitors to experience Millstadt's small-town flair year-round.
Discover Millstadt's German heritage and charming local festivals
As the name suggests, Millstadt owes its modern foundation to German colonists who settled in Western Illinois in the mid-1800s. As you stroll through the village center, you can still see those colonial features in the distinctive brick buildings built in the 19th century and still preserved to this day.
Not only does Millstadt maintain its cultural ties with Europe today by calling the town of Groß-Bieberau in Germany its "Sister City," but this historic village keeps its traditions alive on its home turf by organizing a multitude of events to celebrate its heritage. Taking place over a select weekend in May, the two-day Millpond Maifest celebrates the region's rich hop brewing culture at one of its main watering holes, Millpond Brewing. The brewery's name is also a nod to the village's grain milling industry, and the three German-built mills that once powered Millstadt. Only one of those survives today, a 167-year-old landmark that also boasts the title of oldest operable mill of its kind in the entirety of Illinois. And even though Millstadt may not have the world's biggest Christmas shop – a spot already claimed by neighboring Michigan — the village organizes its own European-style Christmas celebration: Weihnachtsfest. The one-day event kicks off the winter season with a traditional Saint Nikolaus (the original Santa Claus) parade, choir carols and dancing, German delicacies, a small craft fair, and plenty of activities for all the family.
In fact, far from being just a playground for culture vultures and beer aficionados, Millstadt is also a family-friendly village, rich in quintessential countryside activities — from apple picking farms and corn mazes to picnics, fairs, and carnival rides.
Enjoy family-friendly activities and events in Millstadt
Right on Millstadt's doorstep, Eckert's Farm offers a wide variety of kid-friendly activities during fall — including apple and pumpkin picking, a 12-acre corn maze, and pedal tractors, as well as more unusual ones — like camel riding. While the farm is typically only open in September and October, families visiting the area in summer or winter have plenty of other options. A historic tradition going on for over 155 years, the annual Millstadt Fireman's Picnic takes place in June, with live music and entertainment acts all in support of the village's volunteer fire department. Once again, visitors can get a taste of Millstadt's German traditions by grabbing a bratwurst sandwich at one of the many food stalls in Liederkranz Park, where the event takes place. Though the line-up of the event changes every year, there are usually carnival rides for kids to enjoy, and laid-back, small-town activities suitable for families.
Older kids may want to pay a visit to Xtreme Paintball Park, the village's own paintball, airsoft, and laser tag center with 11 playing fields spread across 25 acres. Though classic paintball games are available from eight years of age minimum, the center also caters to younger kids, with a prior private booking.
Millstadt is close to St Louis — it's about 17 miles to the city, which hosts the only U.S. National Park entirely within a city. If you want to explore one more destination with strong German roots, the historic town of Hermann — known as "America's Little Germany" – is within easy reach from Millstadt, about 85 miles across the border in Missouri.