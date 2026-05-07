This Major Airline Is Suspending Domestic And Long Haul Flights Leaving Passengers With Fewer Routes

If you're paying attention to the news, you know that air travel is in flux, and soaring fuel prices have prompted some carriers to pause or cancel select flights. The latest airline to announce changes seemingly connected to the fuel crisis is Delta Air Lines, which is suspending and dialing back some flights this summer on select domestic and international routes. The newly announced cuts for the 2026 summer season aren't intended to be permanent, said a Delta spokesperson, per The U.S. Sun.

Routes that will be paused from June 7 to September 8 include New York's JFK nonstop to St. Louis (STL), Memphis (MEM), and George Bush Huston (IAH). Service nonstop from Raleigh-Durham (RDU) to Las Vegas (LAS) will be suspended from June 2 to September 9 (with a single flight on August 23). Meanwhile, nonstop service from Boston (BOS) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) won't run from July 18 to September 5 (Saturday-only service through July 11). More extended suspensions include nonstop service from Detroit (DTW) to Sacramento (SMF) from June 1 to March, 2027. And the international flight from Detroit (DTW) nonstop to Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) will only operate from July 7 to August 24 — previously scheduled for May 7 through September 8. Note that travelers on Delta will have alternative options with stops.