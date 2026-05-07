This Major Airline Is Suspending Domestic And Long Haul Flights Leaving Passengers With Fewer Routes
If you're paying attention to the news, you know that air travel is in flux, and soaring fuel prices have prompted some carriers to pause or cancel select flights. The latest airline to announce changes seemingly connected to the fuel crisis is Delta Air Lines, which is suspending and dialing back some flights this summer on select domestic and international routes. The newly announced cuts for the 2026 summer season aren't intended to be permanent, said a Delta spokesperson, per The U.S. Sun.
Routes that will be paused from June 7 to September 8 include New York's JFK nonstop to St. Louis (STL), Memphis (MEM), and George Bush Huston (IAH). Service nonstop from Raleigh-Durham (RDU) to Las Vegas (LAS) will be suspended from June 2 to September 9 (with a single flight on August 23). Meanwhile, nonstop service from Boston (BOS) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) won't run from July 18 to September 5 (Saturday-only service through July 11). More extended suspensions include nonstop service from Detroit (DTW) to Sacramento (SMF) from June 1 to March, 2027. And the international flight from Detroit (DTW) nonstop to Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) will only operate from July 7 to August 24 — previously scheduled for May 7 through September 8. Note that travelers on Delta will have alternative options with stops.
The rational behind Delta's select summertime flight suspensions
What's the strategy behind the airline's flight suspensions? As quoted on The Points Guy, "Delta routinely adjusts its network as part of its normal planning process," said an airline spokesperson. "As part of our summer planning, we've made select adjustments across a small number of routes." Though the recent statement didn't mention the jet fuel crisis, Delta's CEO, Ed Bastian, reportedly referred to "high fuel prices" in an earnings call in early April when discussing strategic changes.
Between across the board flight cancellations, suspended routes, and even Spirit Airlines shutting down altogether, options for air travel continue to shrink while costs grow. So, instead of planning a trip to a resort in Mexico, consider visiting one of these secret U.S. beach towns that rival the Caribbean. Go on a road trip — you can keep the plans limited to your own neck of the woods if the cost of fuel is a concern. Or, try an adventure on one of the best train routes for unforgettable national park views. If all else fails, it's a perfect moment to plan a meaningful staycation you'll never forget.