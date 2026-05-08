This Top Retirement Village For 2026 Is A Senior-Friendly, Master-Planned Texas Retreat With Outdoor Activities

Texas is often listed as one of the best states in the nation for retirees, and there is no shortage of reasons why. From the sunny weather and delicious food to the lack of a state income tax, the Lone Star State is an attractive option for anyone considering a move after retirement. While there are plenty of retirement communities to choose from across the state, there is a village in Montgomery County that stands apart for its unique charm. The Woodlands is a picturesque, master-planned community that blends natural surroundings with all of the amenities one could want during retirement.

The Woodlands earned fourth place on the U.S. News & World Report list of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026. Founded in 1974, The Woodlands was meticulously designed to be a tranquil, self-sustained community. Spanning approximately 28,000 acres, the village integrated the forests into its planning to create the scenic, nature-filled community it is today. The Woodlands currently has a population of about 122,000 residents, and approximately 15% of the population is over the age of 65. It is also only about 32 miles north of Houston, making it easily accessible from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.