This Top Retirement Village For 2026 Is A Senior-Friendly, Master-Planned Texas Retreat With Outdoor Activities
Texas is often listed as one of the best states in the nation for retirees, and there is no shortage of reasons why. From the sunny weather and delicious food to the lack of a state income tax, the Lone Star State is an attractive option for anyone considering a move after retirement. While there are plenty of retirement communities to choose from across the state, there is a village in Montgomery County that stands apart for its unique charm. The Woodlands is a picturesque, master-planned community that blends natural surroundings with all of the amenities one could want during retirement.
The Woodlands earned fourth place on the U.S. News & World Report list of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026. Founded in 1974, The Woodlands was meticulously designed to be a tranquil, self-sustained community. Spanning approximately 28,000 acres, the village integrated the forests into its planning to create the scenic, nature-filled community it is today. The Woodlands currently has a population of about 122,000 residents, and approximately 15% of the population is over the age of 65. It is also only about 32 miles north of Houston, making it easily accessible from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
The Woodlands is a retiree's oasis
The Woodlands offers a vibrant yet peaceful atmosphere, and life here can be as fast or slow paced as you make it. While there are some more affordable places in Texas to retire, very few can match this community in terms of amenities. There are several housing communities within The Woodlands that are dedicated to residents over 55, each of which has plenty of amenities and activities. One highly sought after community is Windsor Hills, which features a resort-style pool, a library, and a grand ballroom. This quiet area is surrounded by trees and hosts organized events that pertain to different residents' interests, from book clubs to water aerobics classes.
The Woodlands features a picturesque downtown area that is connected by a waterway. It's about 1.8 miles long, and residents can visit Riva Row Boat House and rent a kayak or swan boat for some fun on the water. One of the most famous attractions along the winding route is The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, a world-class outdoor amphitheater that can accommodate about 16,550 guests. It is within walking distance of Waterway Square, the village's center for live music, public art, and dining with views of the water. For more retiree-friendly amenities, visit the nearby community of Spring, which has a classic "old town" and a giant waterpark. Plus, it was also listed on the U.S. News & World Report list of the best places to retire in 2026.
Embrace the outdoors in the Woodlands
One of the things that makes The Woodlands such a great place to retire is that it encourages active living. There are more than 220 miles of trails, 150 parks, and the 200-acre Lake Woodlands to explore, each offering a different way to embrace nature. Northshore Park, which sits on the banks of the lake, hosts Concerts in the Park during the spring and summer months, a free event that takes place each Sunday. Another notable option is Town Green Park, a 4-acre outdoor space that hosts the Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.
If all of the trails and parks aren't enough, The Woodlands also contains the George Mitchell Nature Preserve, which spans 1,800 acres. There are 3 miles of biking trails and 2 miles of hiking all surrounded by lush forest. The Woodlands also places residents in close proximity to W.G. Jones State Forest, which is only about 7.4 miles away. This is one of America's largest working urban forests and spans 1,700 acres. For bird enthusiasts, the forest is recognized as one of the 500 most important spots for birding North America by the American Bird Conservancy, and there are plenty of diverse bird species to observe here. The Woodlands is also a little over 50 miles from the Big Creek Scenic Area, Texas' hidden nature preserve filled with adorable small animals.