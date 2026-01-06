The Top 5 Most Affordable Places To Retire In Texas
For some, living in Texas is the ultimate dream. The Lone Star State offers Southern charm, vast natural beauty, and a low cost of living, especially for retirees. In fact, a study from SmartAsset revealed that Texas is one of the top 10 most sought-after destinations among seniors, with more than 60,000 retirees moving to the state in 2023. It's not hard to see why, as Texas will ultimately provide individuals in their golden years with more bang for their buck. Not only is there no income tax in Texas, but according to GOBankingRates, there are five places in the state where you can retire for under $2,000 a month.
Published in September 2025, GOBankingRates' report focuses on 25 cities across the country that stand out for their affordability, as well as their warm climate (an added bonus for those who seek to find a new home somewhere far from bitter cold temperatures). The finance website revealed that they calculated the monthly cost of living in these cities, as well as their livability, and more, by gathering data from trusted sources like the Farmer's Almanac, Zillow, the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot, among others. So, if you have your sights set on retiring in Texas, these five places are easy on the wallet and may be well-suited for your needs and interests.
El Paso
El Paso, one of the sunniest cities in America, blends nature, food, and culture. If that wasn't swoon-worthy enough, GOBankingRates states that retirees can live here on less than $1,000 a month with social security. This is whether they own or rent, with GOBankingRates calculating this figure to be $712 for the former and $975 for the latter. All told, housing is 44% less than the national average, and unsurprisingly, retirees who are interested in purchasing property in El Paso will find that real estate costs are lower compared to the rest of the state.
Redfin reports that as of November 2025, the median sales price of a home in El Paso, which is located in West Texas, was $257,000, while the overall median sales price in Texas is more than $330,000. And that's not all. GOBankingRates has previously made the claim that you can retire in El Paso for under $50,000 a year, citing factors like the city's inexpensive real estate and grocery prices. It's little wonder that El Paso is considered to be one of the top places to retire in the Southwest.
Affordability aside, El Paso has a livability score of 81 according to AreaVibes and will keep retirees on their toes. The city features Senior Volunteer Programs (the largest network of its kind in the country), where those who are 55 and older can contribute to their community at attractions like the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens and the Border Patrol Museum. Plus, the El Paso Community College offers a Senior Adult Program where retirees can take free classes where they can learn how to paint, crochet, and more.
San Antonio
Are you searching for an affordable retirement destination with big city amenities? San Antonio is a booming metropolis that might very well have everything you're looking for. Compared to the rest of the country, the cost of living is 8.7% lower, per GOBankingRates. As such, retirees who are homeowners can live here on $847 a month with social security, and renters $801. Named one of the best places to retire in 2025 by Forbes for its low housing costs (you can purchase a home here for under $300,000), there are plenty of other perks that come with spending your golden years in San Antonio.
Did you know that this iconic city has the highest amount of free things to do in America? There is no shortage of activities and retirees don't have to spend a dime to enjoy many of them. For instance, they can visit Ruby City, an art museum spanning 14,000 square feet or one of San Antonio's many green spaces, like Eisenhower Park, a hub for outdoor enthusiasts. If you revel in spending time soaking up the sun, you'll be happy to learn that daytime temperatures in San Antonio are typically in the 60s or above year-round.
Another reason why San Antonio is a top-tier choice for retiring in Texas is the city's healthcare services. Aging can increase health challenges but fortunately, San Antonio, which has a livability score of 80, is home to Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak. All three are recognized as the best regional hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the city offers an assortment of senior services. This includes a nutrition program, where individuals 60 and older are provided with healthy meals at senior centers across the city at no cost.
Dallas
GOBankingRates notes that healthcare is about 2% lower than the national average in Dallas, a city in North Central Texas. Not to mention that those who retire in Dallas have access to impressive medical institutions like UT Southwestern Medical Center, considered to be the second best hospital in Texas and one of the top 20 hospitals for cancer in the country. On top of that, retirees will pay less for groceries compared to other major cities in the country and state.
A study from WalletHub revealed that groceries cost around 2.14% of a resident's median household income. In comparison, this figure is 2.42% and 2.23% for El Paso and San Antonio, respectively. Likewise, there are plenty of budget-friendly eateries in the city to discover, serving everything from Tex-Mex to Asian fare. Although its low prices and abundant attractions undoubtedly draw retirees to Dallas, arguably, so do the city's resources, aimed to increase their well-being. Take, for example, The Senior Source.
This nonprofit has a variety of services and can aid older individuals in applying for benefits. They also hold free workshops where attendees can learn how to navigate technology and offer volunteer opportunities."They have folks both friendly and helpful that can tackle issues that come up in the ever changing life of a senior citizen," explains a review from Google. Interested in setting roots down in Dallas? You can live on $1,346 monthly with social security as a homeowner, and $1,142 as a renter.
Corpus Christi
If you're looking to live by the beach, Corpus Christi is a retirement gem and a gulf coast paradise with idyllic year-round weather. This city in South Texas is known for its low housing costs and was named one of the most affordable beach towns for homebuyers by Realtor.com. Just how economical is Corpus Christi? GOBankingRates calculates the cost of living to be 16.5% lower than the national average, and as of this writing, the median sales price of a home is $266,000 (via Redfin). However, Zillow listings demonstrate that you can purchase property blocks away from the shore for even less.
What's more, Payscale reports that groceries are 7% lower than the national average and healthcare 8% lower. Although retirees can stretch their dollars in Corpus Christi, they will undoubtedly find community here as well. The population of individuals who are 65 and older is 15% — higher than in the rest of the cities in this article. In an interview with KRIS 6 News, retirees Becky and Larry Best shared how they had been embraced by fellow residents telling the local outlet, "They treat us just like we're their brothers and sisters."
That said, there are eight senior centers throughout the city, enabling adults who are 50 and over to socialize and build friendships. The city also has a thriving creative scene and for those who are interested in picking up a new hobby, the Art Center of Corpus Christi offers classes and workshops for adults in sketching and drawing, among other things. Of course, retirees can always spend their days basking in the sun and sand at North Beach and Whitecap Beach (both are considered to be some of the most breathtaking beaches in Texas).
Midland
Midland, located next to Odessa, is an oil-producing city in West Texas that retirees might find to be extremely alluring. Known as the "Tall City," this is an affordable retirement destination with scenic nature and historic charm. The cost of living in Midland is 7.8% lower than the national average. As of October 2025, the median sales price of a home is $120,000, and if you rent, the average monthly cost for a one bedroom apartment is only $1,271, much cheaper than the national average. It's worth mentioning that GOBankingRates ranked it as number 34 out of its list of "50 Safest, Most Affordable Cities for a Family of Four," citing a violent crime rate of 4.3 per 1,000 people.
But, what else does Midland have to offer retirees? As it's situated in the Permian Basin, residents experience desert conditions and can relish this arid climate with outdoor activities, like golfing at the Courses at Hogan Park. Open year-round, seniors who are 60 and older receive discounted rates. While there are numerous other green spaces in the city, West Texas is home to incredible natural wonders like nearby Monahans Sandhills State Park. Note that Texas residents over the age of 65 can sign up for a Texas Parklands Passport. This is free and grants admission into state parks at a reduced rate.
If you prefer to stay active indoors, COM Aquatics has an array of weekly classes for adults to improve balance, strength, and even arthritis. A membership is required and seniors 65 and older can qualify for a discount. Retirees can also get involved with Senior Life Midland, a nonprofit that encourages volunteer work.
Methodology
Although GOBankingRates' study was our primary source for retirement stats on each city, we delved deeper to explain to our readers what makes El Paso, San Antonio, Dallas, Corpus Christi, and Midland, optimal and affordable places to retire in Texas. This means we turned to other sources for data, including real estate platforms like Redfin, Zillow, and Apartments.com, to back up and further explore GOBankingRates' claims. While the low-cost of retiring in these cities is the central focus of this article, we made sure to include senior-friendly activities, resources, and more, to prove that these destinations have value beyond their affordability.