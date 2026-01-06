The Top 5 Most Affordable Places To Retire In Texas

El Paso, one of the sunniest cities in America, blends nature, food, and culture. If that wasn't swoon-worthy enough, GOBankingRates states that retirees can live here on less than $1,000 a month with social security. This is whether they own or rent, with GOBankingRates calculating this figure to be $712 for the former and $975 for the latter. All told, housing is 44% less than the national average, and unsurprisingly, retirees who are interested in purchasing property in El Paso will find that real estate costs are lower compared to the rest of the state.

Redfin reports that as of November 2025, the median sales price of a home in El Paso, which is located in West Texas, was $257,000, while the overall median sales price in Texas is more than $330,000. And that's not all. GOBankingRates has previously made the claim that you can retire in El Paso for under $50,000 a year, citing factors like the city's inexpensive real estate and grocery prices. It's little wonder that El Paso is considered to be one of the top places to retire in the Southwest.

Affordability aside, El Paso has a livability score of 81 according to AreaVibes and will keep retirees on their toes. The city features Senior Volunteer Programs (the largest network of its kind in the country), where those who are 55 and older can contribute to their community at attractions like the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens and the Border Patrol Museum. Plus, the El Paso Community College offers a Senior Adult Program where retirees can take free classes where they can learn how to paint, crochet, and more.