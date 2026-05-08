Between Las Vegas And Kingman Is Arizona's Scenic Overlook With Panoramic Mountain Views
If you are making a beeline from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Kingman, Arizona, a little over 100 miles south, chances are you'll take Highway 93 through the desert. Maybe you'll take a moment to stop at the iconic Hoover Dam at the beginning of your journey. After that, it's just miles of dull desert driving — unless, that is, you know what to look for. For many miles, Highway 93 runs parallel to a hidden, scenic wonder, the Colorado River's Black Canyon. For the most part, views of this steep, rugged natural wonder are entirely hidden. There is, however, one blink-and-you'll-miss-it opportunity to take in a rare panoramic view of the vivid, blue-green ribbon of the Colorado River snaking through the dark, craggy wilderness of the Black Canyon, and that's at the Willow Beach Scenic Overlook. "Truly mesmerizing!" writes one Google reviewer.
Situated roughly midway through the drive from Vegas to Kingman, and 16 miles past where the Hoover Dam separates Lake Mead from the Colorado River, the overlook looks uneventful. You might not think to stop here, especially if you just stopped at the Hoover Dam, but you absolutely should park and take a moment to drink in this unique view.
Looking down a rare break in the steep volcanic cliffs framed by the Willow Beach Overlook, you can see the shimmering Colorado River carving its way through dramatic, colorful rocks. This gorgeous gorge is deep and remote, and few get to behold its breathtaking wonders without hiking or paddling a great distance to do so. This overlook is the only spot to offer a drive-up view, and it's a tantalizing teaser offering an inviting glimpse into territory to explore.
What you can (and can't) see from Arizona's Willow Beach Overlook
As you gaze across the jumble of craggy volcanic mountains toward the river below, you can see the tops of a few palm trees at Willow Beach, marking where the river widens into the northernmost end of breathtaking Lake Mohave, the remote, rugged little sister to Lake Mead. Time your visit for sunset, and the mountains, river, and sky will turn into a kaleidoscope of pink and gold, deepening into dusky blues. By day, you might see some brightly colored kayaks darting along the waterway and wonder where it is they're headed.
What you can't see from this viewpoint are all the pristine little beaches, secret coves, and heavenly hot springs hidden in this remarkable wilderness, like the much-photographed Emerald Cove, which you can paddle to in a rented kayak from nearby Willow Beach itself. You can also take a guided day-long kayak tour from a put-in just below the Hoover Dam to Willow Beach, with stops at Emerald Cove and multiple beaches and hot springs along the way. If you happen to be in the area in the mild spring and fall shoulder seasons, you can undertake the 6.1-mile round-trip hike (per AllTrails) to stunning Arizona Hot Springs, sometimes called the best hot springs in America. The trailhead is just 9 miles east of the Overlook.
This rest stop glimpse of a secret, hidden recreational paradise is just the kind of serendipitous temptation to make you glad you left wiggle room in your road-trip schedule. You wouldn't be the first traveler for whom a brief rest stop at the Willow Beach Overlook turned into an unexpected detour to a memorable adventure.