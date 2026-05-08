Between Las Vegas And Kingman Is Arizona's Scenic Overlook With Panoramic Mountain Views

If you are making a beeline from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Kingman, Arizona, a little over 100 miles south, chances are you'll take Highway 93 through the desert. Maybe you'll take a moment to stop at the iconic Hoover Dam at the beginning of your journey. After that, it's just miles of dull desert driving — unless, that is, you know what to look for. For many miles, Highway 93 runs parallel to a hidden, scenic wonder, the Colorado River's Black Canyon. For the most part, views of this steep, rugged natural wonder are entirely hidden. There is, however, one blink-and-you'll-miss-it opportunity to take in a rare panoramic view of the vivid, blue-green ribbon of the Colorado River snaking through the dark, craggy wilderness of the Black Canyon, and that's at the Willow Beach Scenic Overlook. "Truly mesmerizing!" writes one Google reviewer.

Situated roughly midway through the drive from Vegas to Kingman, and 16 miles past where the Hoover Dam separates Lake Mead from the Colorado River, the overlook looks uneventful. You might not think to stop here, especially if you just stopped at the Hoover Dam, but you absolutely should park and take a moment to drink in this unique view.

Looking down a rare break in the steep volcanic cliffs framed by the Willow Beach Overlook, you can see the shimmering Colorado River carving its way through dramatic, colorful rocks. This gorgeous gorge is deep and remote, and few get to behold its breathtaking wonders without hiking or paddling a great distance to do so. This overlook is the only spot to offer a drive-up view, and it's a tantalizing teaser offering an inviting glimpse into territory to explore.