Colorado's Once-Thriving Mining Town Now Has A Unique Disc Golf Course Under An Hour From Denver

The course is 20 holes and costs $10 for one round, or $15 to play two rounds. Steep, wooded terrain above the ghost town characterizes the first stretch of holes. Then you come back around into the gulch for the latter stretch. Once you're out of the woods you play in the old mining town. Crumbling buildings surround the baskets. On some holes you have to aim between walls or through empty windows.

The course is less than an hour from downtown Denver. Take I-70 to the Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway exit. Turn left onto Lake Gulch Rd., left onto Virginia Canyon Rd., then left onto Russell Gulch Rd. The course will be on the right about half a mile down. If your GPS tries to take you up York Gulch Rd., ignore it. That route is not passable. However you get there, Russell Gulch is worth a visit. Where else can you play a round or two of disc golf at a ghost town in the middle of nowhere, and then finish your day with a Michelin-starred omakase experience in the city?

As this is on private land, a reservation to play is necessary -– walk-ins are discouraged. You can keep up to date on the course through its Facebook page. There you'll find a phone number to call to reserve a tee time.