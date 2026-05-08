Nestled On The California-Oregon Border, The Cascades' 'Everglades Of The West' Is A Birdwatching Haven

One of the most underrated spots in the Pacific Northwest's dramatic Cascades is not a towering mountain peak at all, but rather a large and complex river basin. The Klamath River and its surrounding landscape pass through northern California and southern Oregon, across a basin of around 12,000 square miles. This biodiverse basin of wetlands, forests, and fertile ecosystems supports thriving communities of plant and animal life. Aspiring birdwatchers, sightseers, and nature lovers of all kinds can explore this remarkable ecosystem in the federally-managed Klamath National Wildlife Refuges complex, where the unsung wetlands of the Pacific Northwest forge a beautiful, biodiverse environment that has earned the telling nickname of the "Everglades of the West."

Unlike Florida's singular Everglades National Park, the Klamath National Wildlife Refuges consist of six separate preserves, all managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. As these six wildlife refuges extend into both California and Oregon, the whole complex showcases some of the most underrated natural sights in two states that have far more famous scenery elsewhere. The area's status as the Northwest's "Everglades" means some of the best birdwatching opportunities one can find in either California or Oregon. Beyond birdwatching, the Klamath National Wildlife Refuges highlight the extraordinary Klamath River, known as the "river that came back to life" after nearly being lost to damming. It also features the biodiverse Klamath Mountains that often get overshadowed by the nearby Cascades.