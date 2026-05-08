Boston's Restaurant Famous For Lobster Rolls Is Actually Not Worth The Wait

Although Boston is nicknamed "Beantown" (an old-school reference to a traditional baked bean dish), this destination is all about seafood — and for good reason. This East Coast giant is one of America's top cities for fresh catches and sun-soaked harbors. Among Boston's most renowned seafood establishments is Neptune Oyster, a Michelin Guide restaurant that's tucked away in the North End. Named one of the best restaurants in the city by The New York Times and Eater Boston, it's perhaps best known for its lobster rolls. Though the restaurant serves chowder, Cioppino, and more, the lobster roll has earned the praise of publications like Time Out and Boston Magazine. Plus, it's mentioned more than 1,000 times in Google reviews alone.

Boasting only 42 seats, the eatery almost always has a line outside the door, with patrons saying you can expect to be standing for more than an hour before you are seated (it should also be mentioned that reservations are not accepted). There's no denying its impact on Boston's culinary scene. However, despite its acclaim, Neptune Oyster might not entirely be worth waiting in line for. Using reviews from Reddit, Google, and Yelp, we've uncovered some potential drawbacks that may make you reconsider enduring Neptune Oyster's lengthy queues on your next visit to Boston.

As an individual on Reddit puts it, "If you happen to pass by on a slow day and can get seated within a reasonable time, you'll probably enjoy the meal. But otherwise ... no, it's not worth the hype."