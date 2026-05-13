North Of Vancouver Is Canada's Family-Friendly Lake Park With Fishing, Trails, And Mountain Views
Vancouver is the largest city in British Columbia and one of the province's biggest tourist hotspots. Its vibrant cultural scene and mild climate make it an easy choice for travelers, but those hoping to explore the region's quieter natural side may want to head to Alice Lake Provincial Park instead. Not only is it surrounded by thick forests and mountains, but it also features four lakes, offering visitors plenty of opportunities for fishing, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding.
The area also has a reputation as a family-friendly destination, with walk-in campsites accommodating larger groups. With calm, warm waters, little ones can play and get comfortable with lake activities. There's even a small play space for younger kids. Visitors who prefer to stay on land can explore a network of walking and mountain biking trails that cater to varying experience levels. Picnic tables throughout the park offer scenic views, and some areas allow portable barbecues. The park is usually open between March and December, but dates can change, so it's best to check the BC Parks website for the most up-to-date information.
While Alice Lake Park is known for its quiet atmosphere, it's still within easy reach of major hubs in British Columbia. Vancouver, the vibrant Canadian city that offers an idyllic, safe destination, is just an hour's drive away. This is also where you'll find the nearest major airport, located less than 55 miles south. Public transportation to the park is limited, so renting a car is usually the most practical option for visitors flying into the region.
Fishing and family activities at Alice Lake Provincial Park
Thanks to the presence of fishing areas in all four lakes, Alice Lake Provincial Park is a popular spot for some impressive catches. Cutthroat, Dolly Varden, rainbow trout, and char are among the most common species you'll come across, though visitors need a valid British Columbia freshwater fishing license before casting a line. Alice Lake, the park's largest and busiest lake, is especially popular during spring stocking season (April and May), when fishing conditions are often at their best. Summer and early fall can also be productive, but they're better suited to recreational fishers since the area can get a bit crowded. With that said, this is still a good place to go fishing with kids as there are lots of smaller species that keep things quick and interesting.
The park's reputation as a family destination extends beyond the water. Several trails are suitable for younger hikers, and the playground and picnic areas make it easy to spend a full day outdoors. The restrooms, like most other facilities, are clean, and you also get access to showers. Kayaking, paddleboarding, and canoeing are popular around here, too.
Travelers visiting during colder months may also want to consider a side trip to Whistler, about 40 minutes north of the park. Canada's storybook village, tucked away in the Pacific Coast Mountains, is a real-life winter wonderland.
Alice Lake Provincial Park's forest trails, mountain scenery, and camping opportunities
While places like Surrey, Canada's "city of parks," and a diverse melting pot of great eateries, offer a nice mix of greenery and culture not too far away, Alice Lake Provincial Park appeals more to travelers seeking a quieter outdoor adventure. One of the best ways to experience that is to explore the area's well-maintained trail network. The Four Lakes Trail is among the most popular routes, looping through forest and around several bodies of water over roughly 4 miles. The trail is considered easy and is also used by cyclists during permitted seasons. Bikes are usually only allowed between fall and spring, but you may still want to check with the staff beforehand. If all else fails, follow the markings, which are abundant and well-placed.
Because the park sits in the middle of mountains, many trails offer sweeping views of the surrounding peaks and forest. Those planning to spend at least a night or two on-site will be happy to learn that the campgrounds are highly reviewed. There are almost 100 vehicle-accessible sites, featuring facilities such as fire rings, electrical hookups, water taps, and flush toilets. While there is a first-come, first-served system in place, reservations are not only accepted but encouraged, especially if you're coming during peak season. And if you're up for a 20-something-minute car ride, consider visiting Squamish Canyon. It features an elevated boardwalk through an emerald forest canyon that reveals a secret waterfall.