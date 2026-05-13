North Of Vancouver Is Canada's Family-Friendly Lake Park With Fishing, Trails, And Mountain Views

Vancouver is the largest city in British Columbia and one of the province's biggest tourist hotspots. Its vibrant cultural scene and mild climate make it an easy choice for travelers, but those hoping to explore the region's quieter natural side may want to head to Alice Lake Provincial Park instead. Not only is it surrounded by thick forests and mountains, but it also features four lakes, offering visitors plenty of opportunities for fishing, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding.

The area also has a reputation as a family-friendly destination, with walk-in campsites accommodating larger groups. With calm, warm waters, little ones can play and get comfortable with lake activities. There's even a small play space for younger kids. Visitors who prefer to stay on land can explore a network of walking and mountain biking trails that cater to varying experience levels. Picnic tables throughout the park offer scenic views, and some areas allow portable barbecues. The park is usually open between March and December, but dates can change, so it's best to check the BC Parks website for the most up-to-date information.

While Alice Lake Park is known for its quiet atmosphere, it's still within easy reach of major hubs in British Columbia. Vancouver, the vibrant Canadian city that offers an idyllic, safe destination, is just an hour's drive away. This is also where you'll find the nearest major airport, located less than 55 miles south. Public transportation to the park is limited, so renting a car is usually the most practical option for visitors flying into the region.