Tucked Near The Texas Border, This Artificial Arkansas Lake Is A Bass Fishing Haven
Bass fishing is the most popular type of recreational angling activity in America. For anglers, the names of some of the most iconic bass lakes are etched in their minds and on their bucket lists. However, not every great bass lake has such name recognition on a national scale. One example is Millwood Lake, which is tucked near the Texas border in southwest Arkansas. Although it may not be a household name in every corner of the country, Millwood Lake is not only considered one of the best bass lakes in the nation, it has yielded catches of truly epic proportions.
Millwood Lake, an artificial reservoir created in 1966 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has long demonstrated the potential to produce big bass, as evidenced by a 16-pound, 2-ounce specimen taken from the lake in 1979. That fish was actually caught in a commercial fisherman's net, so it didn't qualify as a record. However, it shows what is possible on this reservoir. A more recent example is a 13.43-pound largemouth caught by a teenager during a high school fishing tournament in the spring of 2025. Catches such as that, as well as the sheer quantity of quality fish, is what landed Millwood Lake on Bassmaster's 100 Best Bass Lakes in America.
Even with such a prolific past, some believe the best is yet to come for Millwood Lake. That optimism is largely based around the aggressive stocking of Florida strain bass by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, as well as the fact Millwood has proven to be the state's top performing bass tournament venue in recent years.
Fishing on Millwood Lake
Covering 29,000 acres, Millwood is about three-fourths the size of Lake Ouachita, Arkansas' largest lake. However, it is still among the largest lakes in the Natural State, meaning there is plenty of water for fishermen to explore. Of equal, if not greater, importance to bass fishermen, about 20,000 acres of the lake is filled with submerged timber. Through much of the year, these flooded stumps, logs, and trees are the main structures near which bass will be found, although during the summer there are also areas filled with aquatic vegetation such as lily pads. There are also a number of sloughs and oxbows connected to the lake that will hold bass during the winter months.
As is the case with bass lakes throughout the country, spring is typically the best time to catch the biggest specimens. However, bass fishing on Millwood Lake is usually good year-round, and winter has produced surprising results. Bass anglers heading to Millwood should be prepared with an arsenal of spinnerbaits, crankbaits, tube jigs, lipless crankbaits, jigs, artificial frogs, and soft-plastic worms and creature baits.
There are a variety of other species found in Millwood Lake beyond largemouth bass. Spotted and white bass, along with crappie, bluegill, and catfish are all popular target species. However, none of them rivals the popularity of largemouth bass on this lake. It is also worth noting that due largely to the amount of flooded brush and timber, Millwood is considered one of Arkansas' most snake-filled lakes. The quality of fishing makes this easy to ignore, although anglers should still keep an eye out for serpents. Boaters are also encouraged to exercise caution due to the amount of submerged obstructions, as well as the often high winds.
Planning a bass fishing trip to Millwood Lake
Millwood Lake is about a half hour's drive northeast of Texarkana via US-71 and AR-32. There are several campgrounds scattered around the lake, including in Millwood State Park. Additionally, the Army Corps of Engineers operates 8 different campgrounds adjacent to Millwood Lake, which can be reserved online at Recreation.gov. The best bet for hotels is back in Texarkana or the town of Hope, which is about 40 minutes east of the lake down AR-73.
Shore access is available for fishermen at the 11 recreation areas managed by the Corps of Engineers, as well as in Millwood State Park. Anglers towing their boat to the lake will find a dozen boat ramps inside the various recreation areas. The state park features a marina where fishermen can launch their own boat or rent one if necessary. There is also a store and tackle shop at the marina.
Anglers making the trip to fish Millwood Lake may want to extend their bass fishing adventure by also heading to Broken Bow Lake, which is about 2 hours away. Considered Oklahoma's most beautiful lake, Broken Bow is actually fed by the same river system as Millwood and are both known as outstanding fisheries. An even closer option for anglers looking to add another stop is Wright Patman Lake. This scenic playground for camping and fishing is just over an hour away in Texas, just on the other side of Texarkana.