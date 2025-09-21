These Snake-Filled Lakes In Arkansas Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

With mountains, swampy wetlands, and fertile, riverside plains, Arkansas naturally has incredible biodiversity. It's also popular with outdoor-adventure enthusiasts for that very reason, as the state offers everything from backcountry cycleways connecting the downtown areas of several cities to outdoor recreation and scenic mountain views at the state's highest peak. The Natural State is also home to over 600,000 acres of lakes, making it an attractive option for waterside activities like boating or swimming. However, the very things that make Arkansas lakes so inviting for visitors — the natural vegetation, stunning tree-covered shores, and plentiful fish — also make the state equally attractive to snakes.

Arkansas is generally classified as having a humid subtropical climate (via Climate Data), although some parts of the state fall just outside this classification due to lower overall temperatures or drier months. Since many snakes generally prefer damp, dark areas with easily accessible prey as their hunting and breeding grounds, it's unsurprising that Arkansas' lakes and rivers are commonly associated with snake sightings. Reports show 39 species living in the state, although only six of these species are venomous. Still, the last thing you want is a snake (venomous or non-venomous) brushing up against you in the water or winding around your legs as you relax in a boat.

While none of the true water snakes in Arkansas are venomous, a few venomous species of land snakes often hunt near or in the water, so it's best to keep an eye out if you're hanging out at a lake. There are five spots in particular that hold the largest number of snakes, and all of them have had sightings of venomous snakes before.