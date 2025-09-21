These Snake-Filled Lakes In Arkansas Are Not For The Faint Of Heart
With mountains, swampy wetlands, and fertile, riverside plains, Arkansas naturally has incredible biodiversity. It's also popular with outdoor-adventure enthusiasts for that very reason, as the state offers everything from backcountry cycleways connecting the downtown areas of several cities to outdoor recreation and scenic mountain views at the state's highest peak. The Natural State is also home to over 600,000 acres of lakes, making it an attractive option for waterside activities like boating or swimming. However, the very things that make Arkansas lakes so inviting for visitors — the natural vegetation, stunning tree-covered shores, and plentiful fish — also make the state equally attractive to snakes.
Arkansas is generally classified as having a humid subtropical climate (via Climate Data), although some parts of the state fall just outside this classification due to lower overall temperatures or drier months. Since many snakes generally prefer damp, dark areas with easily accessible prey as their hunting and breeding grounds, it's unsurprising that Arkansas' lakes and rivers are commonly associated with snake sightings. Reports show 39 species living in the state, although only six of these species are venomous. Still, the last thing you want is a snake (venomous or non-venomous) brushing up against you in the water or winding around your legs as you relax in a boat.
While none of the true water snakes in Arkansas are venomous, a few venomous species of land snakes often hunt near or in the water, so it's best to keep an eye out if you're hanging out at a lake. There are five spots in particular that hold the largest number of snakes, and all of them have had sightings of venomous snakes before.
Lake Ouachita
Lake Ouachita's clear waters, islands, and forested shoreline make it a popular spot for boating and swimming, with houseboat rentals being a particularly popular way to enjoy the lake. However, it's also known for the large number of snakes in and around its waters. The lake itself is home to many aquatic snakes, like the northern water snake or the plain belly water snake, both of which are non-venomous. Surrounding areas, including the Ouachita National Forest, can be home to venomous species like the northern cottonmouth (also known as water moccasins) and rattlesnakes. Cottonmouths are also semi-aquatic, meaning they live on and hunt in water, but can also survive on land and are considered to have excruciatingly painful venom that, in some cases, can cause temporary muscle paralysis by blocking nerve signals to those muscles. They're generally considered non-confrontational and will attempt to flee or hide from people in most situations. Some who have encountered the snakes disagree with that assessment, reporting aggressive and unpredictable behavior from these snakes. Because of the damp leaves and soil near Lake Ouachita, several people have mentioned seeing cottonmouths along the lake's shores. "Every time I visit, I see at least two in the water, swimming along," one user on Reddit reported.
Hikers can generally avoid snakes by sticking to clean, well-lit, and established paths, avoiding rocks or branches that the snakes may hide under. For those canoeing or kayaking on the lake, it may be more difficult to avoid snakes that are in the water. Shannon Caldwell, 4-H Center Program Director for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, suggests keeping an eye out for places snakes might hide and avoiding overhanging limbs while on the water (via University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture).
Lake Fayetteville
Fayetteville is a bustling hub of outdoor adventure with an aesthetic downtown. Known as the "Athens of the Ozarks," the city has easy access to nearby mountains and lakes and is a popular base for outdoor adventurers. One of the most popular local lakes is Lake Fayetteville, located on the northern edge of the city, offering scenic trails and lake activities. With 458 acres of land and 194 acres of water, Lake Fayetteville is a great place to explore forested trails, rent a boat for fishing, or even explore the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks — a picturesque, themed garden with Arkansas' sole butterfly house. While the natural beauty of the lake makes it a must-see on any visit to the area, it also draws in snakes regularly.
Lake Fayetteville is particularly popular as a fishing destination, with a large number of bass, carp, and other types of fish. While these fish draw aspiring anglers, they also lure in predators like snakes. Unless you have a phobia of snakes altogether, there's no need to panic, as very few of the snakes in Lake Fayetteville are venomous. There are some venomous snakes nearby, like cottonmouths and rattlesnakes, but even those are rare, with locals reporting that it usually takes conscious effort and hundreds of hours to find just a few of the venomous snakes.
Most snakes hunt at night, although they might hide on tree branches or under rocks around the lake during the day. Toby Hibbitts, Assistant Professor at Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in the unique Texas college town of College Station, explained in a conversation with AgriLife Today that staying aware of your surroundings and calmly stepping away from snakes in your path is the best way to prevent snake-related accidents.
Greers Ferry Lake
Greers Ferry Lake is a massive, 30,000-acre reservoir built by the US Army Corps of Engineers, created by building a dam across the Little Red River. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, the river in this part of Arkansas was prone to sudden flash floods, devastating the nearby towns and agricultural areas. So, the US Army Corps of Engineers, with the full support of nearby residents, began construction on the Greers Ferry Dam in 1959, aiming to use the dam for flood control and electricity supply. The lake was also opened up to the public for recreation, with camping facilities and marinas in various spots around the lake.
While the lake regularly gets its fair share of swimmers, one of the more popular activities here is actually snorkeling. Alongside Lake Ouachita and Beaver Lake Dive Park, Greers Ferry Lake is one of the reasons Arkansas is known as a top scuba diving destination. Its crystal clear waters make scuba diving a fun, safe adventure, allowing you to enjoy views of the underwater vegetation and little fish swimming by.
But fish aren't the only things swimming in this lake. It isn't uncommon to see snakes darting through the water as they hunt for fish, or see them hanging from branches along the shore. However, despite regular sightings of snakes, few people have reported seeing venomous ones. The most common snakes in the area are the brightly colored rough green snake and the diamondback water snake, although there have been limited reports of timber rattlesnakes (which are venomous) in the area.
Millwood Lake
Located in the southwestern part of Arkansas, Millwood Lake was created by building a dam across a section of the Little River. The lake is right in the middle of alligator territory, close to the borders of Texas and Louisiana, both of which have some of the most alligator and crocodile-infested waters in the US. Alligators have historically resided in this part of the state for years, thanks to its naturally swampy marshes, large trees, and suitable climate. The very factors that make Millwood Lake and Little River alligator central also make it an attractive location for snakes.
Thanks to soil, leaves, and dead timber bits flowing in from Little River, Lake Millwood has murky, slow-moving waters, making it the ideal hunting ground for aquatic predators. The water is muddy enough to conceal the presence of an alligator, even if it's only a few inches below the surface. So, the much smaller snakes can hide in the water easily, and you won't even know they're there until they're right on top of you. While most snakes here are non-venomous, there are still a few sightings of cottonmouths and copperheads. Non-venomous snakes like diamondback water snakes are also commonly mistaken for cottonmouths because of their similar looks and behavior.
Swimming is prohibited here due to the alligators, but you can still enjoy a night of camping at Millwood State Park or take in the sights on a hike through the forest. If you're an avid birder, you should plan a visit for the astonishing number of rare birds, with waterbirds and rare songbirds regularly sighted in and around the lake. The Beards Bluff area is one of the better spots for bird-watching, although you might catch sight of bald eagles and gulls at the edge of the river.
Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge
Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge isn't just one lake; it's a whole network of lakes, rivers, bayous, and oxbow ponds. The area is filled with marshy wetlands, forests, and water bodies that attract all sorts of wildlife, making it a must-see for birders and wildlife enthusiasts. The area is also famous for the Champion Cypress Tree Trail, which takes visitors right up to the largest tree in Arkansas. In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the wildlife refuge to conserve the local birds and other wildlife in the area.
Thanks to its damp, forested ground, the refuge has a large population of snakes. Northern cottonmouths are the most commonly reported venomous snakes in the area, and they're in large enough quantities that the wildlife refuge's general brochure makes sure to warn visitors of venomous snakes in the area. Timber rattlesnakes have also been seen here. If you're planning a visit, make sure you wear close-toed shoes, preferably boots, and pay attention to your surroundings, as the muddy, damp ground and fallen branches and leaves can easily camouflage or hide a venomous snake. Many snakes also climb up the trees, leading to unpleasant and surprising encounters when they fall from the sky in front of you.
Remember that it's illegal to kill snakes in Arkansas unless you're defending yourself, your family and pets, or your home. Most experts recommend leaving snakes alone, even if they startle you. "Snakes kind of have a bad reputation, and a lot of people see snakes and immediately get on the defensive when the truth is that snakes in Arkansas have no intention of wasting their time chasing or pursuing people," says Kendra Ingle, an educator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (via Southwest Times Record).