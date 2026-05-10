Between Houston And Corpus Christi Is A Sleepy Texas Seaside Community With Nearby Scenic Campgrounds

Littering the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi, Galveston, Houston, and beyond are numerous quaint small towns with laid-back beach vibes. On the drive between Houston and Corpus Christi is a sleepy seaside Texas community with nearby scenic campgrounds that's the ideal distance for a layover. Across Lavaca Bay from Port Lavaca, Point Comfort sits along the Bayfront and is just a 10-minute drive from the bigger city's restaurants, hotels, campgrounds, and attractions. Point Comfort is about a two-hour drive south from Houston and an hour-and-a-half drive north from Corpus Christi, making it almost the halfway point. The sleepy town, which was established in the early 1950s, has a population of 541 as of 2026, per World Population Review.

With its low resident count and proximity to Lavaca Bay, it's not hard to understand why camping, boating, and fishing are popular for locals and visitors to Point Comfort. The Waterfront Park boat ramp has many 5-star Google reviews with comments like "Great place to launch your boat, or to just fish off the piers." And abundant campgrounds within a 30-minute drive of Point Comfort mean finding a nearby spot for an outdoor getaway shouldn't be too difficult. So whether you want to throw together your RV beach camping essentials and park your rig along the shore or you prefer a camping spot with a view of the water and room to fish, the scenic campgrounds near Point Comfort await.