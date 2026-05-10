Between Houston And Corpus Christi Is A Sleepy Texas Seaside Community With Nearby Scenic Campgrounds
Littering the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi, Galveston, Houston, and beyond are numerous quaint small towns with laid-back beach vibes. On the drive between Houston and Corpus Christi is a sleepy seaside Texas community with nearby scenic campgrounds that's the ideal distance for a layover. Across Lavaca Bay from Port Lavaca, Point Comfort sits along the Bayfront and is just a 10-minute drive from the bigger city's restaurants, hotels, campgrounds, and attractions. Point Comfort is about a two-hour drive south from Houston and an hour-and-a-half drive north from Corpus Christi, making it almost the halfway point. The sleepy town, which was established in the early 1950s, has a population of 541 as of 2026, per World Population Review.
With its low resident count and proximity to Lavaca Bay, it's not hard to understand why camping, boating, and fishing are popular for locals and visitors to Point Comfort. The Waterfront Park boat ramp has many 5-star Google reviews with comments like "Great place to launch your boat, or to just fish off the piers." And abundant campgrounds within a 30-minute drive of Point Comfort mean finding a nearby spot for an outdoor getaway shouldn't be too difficult. So whether you want to throw together your RV beach camping essentials and park your rig along the shore or you prefer a camping spot with a view of the water and room to fish, the scenic campgrounds near Point Comfort await.
Point Comfort's sleepy, seaside vibe
Finding a peaceful setting in Point Comfort is easy; all you have to do is head down Lamar Street until you get to Waterfront Park. This is where locals and visitors can go to fish from one of the piers, launch a boat, and snap stunning photos of the sunset over the bay. As one Google reviewer put it, Waterfront Park is the "ideal place to watch the sunset and birds," and someone else said, "No filter needed for your camera. Great place for the sunset, fishing, boating, and [a] picnic." Covered picnic tables with views of the bay, trash cans, and grills give you a place to spend time taking in nature while you enjoy a meal or drinks with friends.
Aside from the peaceful Waterfront Park and the adjacent Point Comfort City Park, the Hard Hat Café — which is the only place to eat in Point Comfort — offers a cozy place to grab a bite after a day of boating and fishing. The restaurant gets a 4.4 on Google, and many reviews mention that the food is "amazing," and the staff is "friendly." The Hard Hat Café is in a small building, so it can get busy, but as one Google reviewer put it, "Best place to have a nice lunch in small little town Point Comfort." Menu items most often mentioned in Hard Hat Café reviews include the tacos, chicken sandwich, and biscuits, so you might want to add these to your must-try list.
Scenic campgrounds close to Point Comfort
Point Comfort has access to abundant scenic campgrounds that put you within a short distance of the sleepy, seaside community. Just 10 miles east of town, there's the Port Lavaca KOA, a waterfront campground with sites for tents and RVs as well as cabins. Campsites are spacious, with many having water views. The KOA campground has a year-round saltwater swimming pool, a splash pad, and on-site laundry facilities, plus, you can pick up anything you forgot from the on-site Kampstore. So while Point Comfort may be a little farther than Portland, a Bayfront city just outside Corpus Christi with a family-friendly vibe, it might be worth the drive if you're after a laid-back vacation.
For a more primitive camping experience with beach views, head about 20 miles southwest across Lavaca Bay to Magnolia Beach. Here, you can camp in an RV right on the beach for free for up to 14 nights. You won't have any hookups or access to amenities like showers and a pool, but you can pull your RV right up on the shell beach for unlimited views of the bay and convenient fishing opportunities right from your doorstep. If you prefer a campsite with electricity, water, and sewer hookups or a dump station, you can choose one of several campgrounds with quick access to Magnolia Beach's shoreline. Pelican's Post RV Park, for example, gets 5 stars on Google, where one reviewer said, "Just a short walk to a really nice beach," and another comment says, "The RV park is convenient to everything Magnolia Beach has to offer. Perfect spot to unwind and enjoy your home away from home."