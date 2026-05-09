America's Oldest Open-Air Fish Market Is A Washington, DC Culinary Paradise With The Freshest Bites

The nation's capital may not be the first place you think of for first-rate seafood, but Washington, D.C., is home to a gourmet landmark. The Municipal Fish Market, America's oldest continuously operating open-air fish market, is a culinary paradise. With colorful floating stalls serving up fresh bites from shrimp and oysters to clams and crab cakes, it's a must-stop when visiting D.C.

Tucked away between Maine Avenue and the Potomac River, the historic market, previously known as the Maine Avenue Fish Market, opened in 1805. At the time, the market consisted of a series of fish and oyster houses that served as the bustling center of the region's fish and oyster trade, according to an informative plaque displayed at the nearby District Pier. By 1918, the humble houses were replaced by a larger brick building the size of a city block. That structure was demolished in the 1960s, though a few elements remain today, per The Wharf's website, including the onetime lunch room and the old oyster shucking and fish cleaning shed.

Today's iteration of the market is a foodie gem on Southwest Washington's waterfront, an area now known as the District Wharf (or simply "the Wharf"). It's different than its predecessors in that its seafood stalls are floating, not fixed. Vendors set up their offerings on floating barges that are tethered to the wharf, and visitors can stroll by (on dry land) to see what's available. Step up to the water's edge to see fishmongers selling freshly caught blue crabs by the bushel, oysters on the half shell, and a huge variety of shrimp.