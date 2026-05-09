America's Oldest Open-Air Fish Market Is A Washington, DC Culinary Paradise With The Freshest Bites
The nation's capital may not be the first place you think of for first-rate seafood, but Washington, D.C., is home to a gourmet landmark. The Municipal Fish Market, America's oldest continuously operating open-air fish market, is a culinary paradise. With colorful floating stalls serving up fresh bites from shrimp and oysters to clams and crab cakes, it's a must-stop when visiting D.C.
Tucked away between Maine Avenue and the Potomac River, the historic market, previously known as the Maine Avenue Fish Market, opened in 1805. At the time, the market consisted of a series of fish and oyster houses that served as the bustling center of the region's fish and oyster trade, according to an informative plaque displayed at the nearby District Pier. By 1918, the humble houses were replaced by a larger brick building the size of a city block. That structure was demolished in the 1960s, though a few elements remain today, per The Wharf's website, including the onetime lunch room and the old oyster shucking and fish cleaning shed.
Today's iteration of the market is a foodie gem on Southwest Washington's waterfront, an area now known as the District Wharf (or simply "the Wharf"). It's different than its predecessors in that its seafood stalls are floating, not fixed. Vendors set up their offerings on floating barges that are tethered to the wharf, and visitors can stroll by (on dry land) to see what's available. Step up to the water's edge to see fishmongers selling freshly caught blue crabs by the bushel, oysters on the half shell, and a huge variety of shrimp.
What to eat at the Municipal Fish Market
For sale at the market are whole fish, including rockfish, striped bass, and white perch, caught in the Chesapeake Bay, the same body of water that provides unmatched seafood to Virginia, the "Oyster Capital of the East Coast." If you're interested in eating on the spot, one section of the market sells cooked seafood, and other stalls will shuck oysters and prepare raw seafood according to your preferences.
"You can't beat the experience of being in this charming little open-air seafood market, which steams and seasons your selections for you," said one recent visitor on Google. "We always get a pound of the giant shrimp, and they mix their spices on it, and we stand there and eat it. We look forward to this every time we go to D.C.," said another traveler. Find out a local's perspective on one of Washington, D.C.'s top neighborhoods for food, shops, and wandering.
The Municipal Fish Market is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It's easy to get to, as two Metro stations (Waterfront and L'Enfant Plaza) are within blocks. You could also arrive on foot as it's just a 10-minute stroll to the National Mall and within walking distance from many of the city's most visited museums, on a bicycle, or on the free Southwest Neighborhood Shuttle. If you're coming from East Potomac Park, hop on the Wharf Jitney, a free boat service that runs throughout the warmer months. Looking for other iconic seafood markets to visit? Check out the "Soul of Seattle," the historic Pike Place Market, home to hundreds of shops and delicious seafood eateries.